Week 13 of the NFL season features a cross-conference matchup on Sunday Night Football. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will visit Lambeau Field to take on Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers. The Chiefs are 8-3 this season and enter Week 13 as the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff bracket. The Packers are 5-6 overall and 3-2 at home as they battle for playoff positioning in the NFC playoff picture.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET in Green Bay. The Chiefs are six-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 42.5 in the latest Chiefs vs. Packers odds. Before you make any Packers vs. Chiefs picks or NFL predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Now, here are several NFL odds and trends for Chiefs vs. Packers:

Chiefs vs. Packers spread: Chiefs -6

Chiefs vs. Packers over/under: 42.5 points

Chiefs vs. Packers money line: Chiefs -255, Packers +207

KC: Chiefs are 7-4 against the spread this season

GB: Packers are 6-5 against the spread this season

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City's offense remains one of the best in the NFL. Led by head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are scoring points on more than 40% of possessions and averaging 23.3 points per game. Kansas City is averaging 24.3 points per game in the last nine games and coming off a 31-point performance against Las Vegas. The Chiefs are scoring 2.15 points per drive and the team's passing game is averaging 258.5 yards per game.

Kansas City is in the top eight with 239 first downs, and the Chiefs are elite on third down. The Chiefs rank No. 4 in the league in converting almost 46% of third down chances and Mahomes is a dynamic weapon in any scenario. Mahomes is a two-time MVP and is in the top five in passing touchdowns (21) and total offense (3,117 yards). He also ranks in the top quartile in passing yards (2,917), completion rate (68.1%), and QBR (70.3). He also has a 20-4 career record against NFC opponents, with Mahomes producing 60 touchdowns and only 14 interceptions in those 24 matchups. See which team to pick here.

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay's offense is playing well in recent weeks, headlined by improved play from Jordan Love at the quarterback position. Love is in the top eight with 19 passing touchdowns and 11.6 yards per completion and has at least 229 passing yards in five straight games. In November, Love averaged 8.0 yards per attempt, completing 65% of passes with eight touchdowns and two interceptions. His off-target rate also declined to 10.9% in November, with Love averaging an NFL-best 9.9 yards per attempt when facing pressure from opponents.

Love is also taking care of the ball, decreasing his turnover-worthy throw rate from 5.1% previously down to 2.2% in November. For the season, the Packers lead the NFL with only two fumbles lost and are in the top eight with only 12 giveaways. While Kansas City is playing well on defense, the Chiefs have only 14 takeaways this season. The Chiefs are also in the bottom five of the league in allowing 4.6 yards per carry to opponents. See which team to pick here.

