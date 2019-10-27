Chiefs vs. Packers odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, top predictions from dialed-in computer model on 86-60 roll

The Packers know they can't afford to look past anyone as they go for their fourth consecutive victory when Green Bay visits the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The Chiefs will count on veteran quarterback Matt Moore to lead them after Patrick Mahomes (knee) was injured last Thursday, but the Packers are aware of the talent he has to work with and won't take this one lightly. Aaron Rodgers is focused on getting the 6-1 Packers another victory to keep pace in the NFC, and the offense has been doing whatever is necessary to get that done. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium. Green Bay is a five-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. Chiefs odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 47.5. Before you consider your Chiefs vs. Packers picks, you really need to check out the NFL predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Rodgers has been a master of improvisation the past few weeks as top receiver Davante Adams (toe) has recovered from injury. The veteran quarterback has relied on numerous receivers and the running game to light up the scoreboard. Running back Aaron Jones broke out with 182 total yards and four touchdowns against Dallas, Jamaal Williams had 104 rushing yards against Detroit, and Rodgers completed passes to eight different players to pick apart the Raiders to the tune of 429 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-24 victory last week.

Defensively, the Packers are tied for third in the league with a plus-6 turnover margin. They have eight interceptions, three by cornerback Kevin King, and five fumble recoveries. Linebacker Blake Martinez wreaks havoc in the middle, with a league-high 76 tackles after posting 16 last week. Strong safety Adrian Amos is second on the team in tackles with 39 and also has an interception.

But just because Green Bay is on a roll doesn't mean it will cover the Chiefs vs. Packers spread on Sunday Night Football.

Moore is 15-15 as a starter and has a completed 59.4 percent of his passes. He can look to big-play targets like Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson, who are all averaging at least 15.6 yards per catch and have combined to score nine touchdowns, or he can turn to elite tight end Travis Kelce, who's recorded 38 catches for 541 yards and one score this season. Running back LeSean McCoy also has 15 catches for 105 yards to go with his 322 yards on the ground, and the Chiefs are expected to get Sammy Watkins (hamstring) back in the lineup on Sunday night against the Packers.

Kansas City is also stout against the pass, with an excellent secondary and the ability to pressure the quarterback. The Chiefs have 20 sacks, led by Emmanuel Ogbah with 3.5 and fellow defensive ends Frank Clark and Alex Okafor with three each. Safety Tyrann Mathieu is a dynamic playmaker with an interception, a sack and five passes defended, and corner Bashaud Breeland has an interception and two fumble recoveries, returning one for a touchdown.

