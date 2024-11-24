The Kansas City Chiefs (9-1) hope to get back into the win column in NFL Week 12 when they visit the Carolina Panthers (3-7) on CBS and Paramount+. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs saw their unbeaten season end in Week 11 as Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to a 30-21 victory. Now, Andy Reid's men travel to North Carolina to face a Panthers team fresh off of its bye week and on a two-game winning streak. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is 1 p.m. ET. The Chiefs are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Panthers vs. Chiefs odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 43. Kansas City is a -667 money line favorite (risk $667 to win $100), while Carolina is a +477 underdog.

Sunday's game will be streamed live on CBS.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Panthers

Panthers vs. Chiefs date: Sunday, Nov. 24

Panthers vs. Chiefs time: 1 p.m. ET

Panthers vs. Chiefs TV channel: CBS

Panthers vs. Chiefs streaming: Paramount+

Week 12 NFL picks for Chiefs vs. Panthers

Before tuning into Sunday's Panthers vs. Chiefs game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 20-8 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 200-136 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 54-29 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Panthers vs. Chiefs, the model is backing Over 43 combined points to be scored. The Chiefs are expected to win against a Panthers side that is weaker on paper, especially after suffering their first loss of the season. However, it needs to be remembered that Kansas City has failed to cover the spread in four straight games and has only comfortably covered twice this season.

Carolina has had a pep in its step in its last two games as Bryce Young finds a groove under center. Star running back Chuba Hubbard is fourth in the NFL with 818 rushing yards. Hubbard rushed for 153 yards in his last outing and has scored four rushing touchdowns over his four games. In addition, the total has gone Over in six of Carolina's last eight games.

