In the midst of a down season, the New England Patriots seek their second straight victory as they host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon. New England (3-10) surprised the Steelers last Thursday night, 21-18, while the Chiefs (8-5) fell at home to the Bills on Sunday, 20-17. The last meeting between these teams was three years ago, a 26-10 Kansas City victory at home. The Patriots are 3-10 against the spread, while the Chiefs are 7-6 ATS in 2023.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Kansas City is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Patriots odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 37.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Patriots vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Patriots spread: Chiefs -8.5

Chiefs vs. Patriots over/under: 37 points

Chiefs vs. Patriots money line: Chiefs -424, Patriots +327

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City is going through a funk of sorts, which is rare in the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era. The Chiefs have lost three of their last four games, including twice at Arrowhead Stadium. Missing a true No. 1 wide receiver from his arsenal, Mahomes has struggled of late, averaging only 230 yards per game over his last six contests. For Kansas City to defend its Super Bowl title come February, the Chiefs' offense will have to be much more efficient than it has been of late.

As usual, Mahomes looks early and often to his future Hall of Fame tight end, Travis Kelce, in the passing game. With 80 receptions, 896 yards, and five touchdowns, Kelce is having a fine season by tight end standards. While he should surpass the 1,000 mark for the eighth straight season, Kelce hasn't been the consistent playmaker Chiefs supporters have been used to in recent seasons. Fortunately, rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice is gaining confidence weekly and becoming more of a focal point of Mahomes' targets. In his last three games, Rice has grabbed 23 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns.

Why the Patriots can cover

With New England in the midst of a forgettable season and the rumors circling around Bill Belichick's long term future with the club, the Patriots pulled a surprise with a win in Pittsburgh last Thursday night. Backup quarterback Bailey Zappe, who is replacing the ineffective Mac Jones, threw for 240 yards and three first half touchdown passes en route to the victory. His performance was a far cry from the previous week, when the Patriots were shut out by the Chargers and Zappe only threw for 141 yards.

With starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson out due to injury last week, veteran Ezekiel Elliott posted a big game for New England. The former Cowboys rusher totaled 68 yards rushing and added seven receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown against Pittsburgh. With Stevenson's status still unclear for Sunday's game, Elliott may be asked to once again shoulder the load against a tough Kansas City defense.

