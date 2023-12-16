The Kansas City Chiefs look to bounce back after consecutive losses as they travel east to face the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon. The Chiefs (8-5) enter off a 20-17 defeat at home against the Bills, while the Patriots (3-10) pulled the road upset at the Steelers, 21-18 last Thursday night. The teams most recently met in October 2020, a 26-10 Kansas City victory at home. Kansas City is 7-6 against the spread, while the New England is 3-10 ATS in 2023.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Kansas City is an 8-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Patriots odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 37.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 176-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 30-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Patriots vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Patriots spread: Chiefs -8

Chiefs vs. Patriots over/under: 37 points

Chiefs vs. Patriots money line: Chiefs -424, Patriots +327

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City has lost three of its last four games, including two at home, and seems in desperate need of playmakers to help out star QB Patrick Mahomes. Over his last six contests, Mahomes is averaging 230 yards passing per game, a far cry from his career regular season average of 297 yards through the air. While he did throw for 271 yards on 25 of 43 passing, the Chiefs' quarterback accounted for only one touchdown pass and threw an interception.

The two main targets of Mahomes' passes are future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce and rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice. After a six catch, 83 yard performance vs. Buffalo, Kelce is up to 80 receptions for 896 yards and five scores. While he will likely surpass the 1,000 yard receiving mark for the eighth straight season, Kelce is unlikely to achieve his fourth double-digit touchdown season in 2023. Rice has emerged as Kansas City's No. 1 receiver in his first NFL season, with 23 catches for 243 yards and two scores combined in the team's last three games. While New England doesn't present a stern challenge for Mahomes and company, Kansas City should be able to use this game to fine tune their recent problems in advance of the playoffs next month.

Why the Patriots can cover

With New England in the midst of a forgettable season and the rumors circling around Bill Belichick's long term future with the club, the Patriots pulled a surprise with a win in Pittsburgh last Thursday night. Backup quarterback Bailey Zappe, who is replacing the ineffective Mac Jones, threw for 240 yards and three first half touchdown passes en route to the victory. His performance was a far cry from the previous week, when the Patriots were shut out by the Chargers and Zappe only threw for 141 yards.

With starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson out due to injury last week, veteran Ezekiel Elliott posted a big game for New England. The former Cowboys rusher totaled 68 yards rushing and added seven receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown against Pittsburgh. With Stevenson's status still unclear for Sunday's game, Elliott may be asked to once again shoulder the load against a tough Kansas City defense.

How to make Chiefs vs. Patriots picks

The model has simulated Kansas City vs. New England 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Under on the point total, and it also says one one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only see the model's Chiefs vs. Patriots pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Patriots vs. Chiefs on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Kansas City vs. New England spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 176-129 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.