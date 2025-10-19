Chiefs vs. Raiders live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for AFC West battle

Week 7 of the 2025 NFL regular season includes a classic rivalry showdown between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Both teams are coming off impressive Week 6 wins. The Raiders snapped their four-game losing streak by posting a 20-10 win over the Titans that included an impressive outing by perennial Pro Bowl pass rusher Maxx Crosby, who had two of the Raiders' five sacks. Kansas City improved to 3-3 on the year after posting a 30-17 win over the Lions that included three touchdown passes from two-time league MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City's offense is getting a major boost with the return of wideout Rashee Rice, who missed the season's first six games while on suspension. While Mahomes will look to take advantage of Rice's return, the Raiders offense will likely continue to lean on rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, who is surely hoping to make his mark in one of the NFL's oldest rivalries.

Which team will come out on top?

Follow along in our live blog throughout the game to find out, as we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis in real time.

Where to watch Raiders vs. Chiefs live