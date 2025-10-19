Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Chiefs vs. Raiders live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for AFC West battle

Kansas City looks to keep it rolling against Las Vegas in a matchup of AFC West squads

By
1 min read

Week 7 of the 2025 NFL regular season includes a classic rivalry showdown between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs. 

Both teams are coming off impressive Week 6 wins. The Raiders snapped their four-game losing streak by posting a 20-10 win over the Titans that included an impressive outing by perennial Pro Bowl pass rusher Maxx Crosby, who had two of the Raiders' five sacks. Kansas City improved to 3-3 on the year after posting a 30-17 win over the Lions that included three touchdown passes from two-time league MVP Patrick Mahomes. 

Kansas City's offense is getting a major boost with the return of wideout Rashee Rice, who missed the season's first six games while on suspension. While Mahomes will look to take advantage of Rice's return, the Raiders offense will likely continue to lean on rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, who is surely hoping to make his mark in one of the NFL's oldest rivalries. 

Which team will come out on top? 

Follow along in our live blog throughout the game to find out, as we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis in real time. 

Where to watch Raiders vs. Chiefs live

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 19 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri) 
  • TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Chiefs -12.5; O/U 45.5 (via FanDuel)
Updating Live
(4)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Rashee Rice back for KC

After a six game suspension, Rashee Rice will make his season debut today. Rice's return will likely lead to a diminished role for rookie Tyquan Thornton, who currently leads the NFL with a 20.9 YPC average. 

While the Chiefs' lack firepower early in the season, they're at full strength now with Rice and fellow wideouts Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Travis Kelce. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 19, 2025, 4:47 PM
Oct. 19, 2025, 12:47 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jeanty in line for big game?

The Chiefs are just 26th in the NFL in average yards per carry allowed (4.7), so there's certainly a chance that Jeanty can be a factor in this game, especially if the Raiders can keep it a one possession game. 

Jeanty hasn't ripped off many big runs, but he has shown an early ability to be a bell cow. He had 23 carries for 75 yards and a TD, for example, in last week's win over the Titans. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 19, 2025, 4:39 PM
Oct. 19, 2025, 12:39 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Raiders inactives

Bad luck would be better than the luck the Raiders have had lately in terms of injuries, specifically on offense. This should lead to even more work today for rookie RB Ashton Jeanty. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 19, 2025, 4:25 PM
Oct. 19, 2025, 12:25 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chiefs inactives

KC has a few notable players out today, specifically starting OT Josh Simmons. Simmons is slated to be replaced by Wanya Morris, a 2023 third-round pick who has 15 career starts under his belt. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 19, 2025, 4:07 PM
Oct. 19, 2025, 12:07 pm EDT
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:35

    NFL Week 7 On-Site Preview: Patriots at Titans

  • Image thumbnail
    2:34

    NFL Week 7 On-Site Preview: Dolphins at Browns

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    NFL Week 7 On-Site Preview: Colts at Chargers

  • Image thumbnail
    2:36

    NFL Week 7 On-Site Preview: Giants at Broncos

  • Image thumbnail
    0:24

    BREAKING: TE George Kittle (Hamstring) Activated From IR

  • Image thumbnail
    0:34

    JUST IN: QB Jacoby Brissett to Start vs Packers Sun, 4:25 ET

  • Image thumbnail
    3:25

    NFL News & Notes: Liam Coen "Need to Call More For Travis Hunter"

  • Image thumbnail
    4:41

    NFL News & Notes: Path For Bengals To AFC North Title

  • Image thumbnail
    2:55

    NFL News & Notes: Rams Without Puka Nacua VS Jaguars Sunday

  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    Harold Fannin Jr Poised For Breakout Game With Njoku Sidelined With Injury

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    How Does Ceedee Lamb's Return Impact George Pickens Fantasy Outlook?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Cowboys Guard Tyler Booker (Ankle) Active

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    CeeDee Lamb (Ankle) Will Return vs Commanders

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Issues on Defense Hurting the Cowboys

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    CB Trevon Diggs (Concussion) Out Due to Incident

  • Image thumbnail
    0:34

    BREAKING: WR CeeDee Lamb (Ankle) Will Return vs Commanders

  • Image thumbnail
    0:38

    BREAKING: QB Carson Wentz to Start vs Eagles | Sun, 1 ET

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    Head Coach Fired, Latest Trend for No. 1 Overall Quarterbacks

  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    Make a Head Coaching Change, Then Do What?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    MIGHTY MITE! Montie Quinn of Div-III Curry College runs for NCAA record 522 yards, 7 TDs

  • Image thumbnail
    0:25

    Pick-six turns the Tide! Alabama's Zabien Brown returns INT 99 yards vs. Tennessee

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    Biggest Winner From Saturday's Slate: Notre Dame

  • Image thumbnail
    1:26

    Biggest Loser From Saturday's Slate: Texas Tech

  • Image thumbnail
    0:25

    Highlights: Messi Bags Hat Trick In Season Finale (10/18)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Chip Patterson: 'Vanderbilt is a Legit SEC Contender'

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Beanie Wells: 'We Haven't Begun to See Ohio State Scratch the Surface of Their Potential'

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    Brian Kelly is Now 5-10 vs Ranked Opponents

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    Week 8 Highlights: Mississippi St at Florida

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Week 8 Highlights: No. 14 Oklahoma at South Carolina

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    Richard Johnson: Miami Can't Afford Another Loss

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    MUST-SEE: Raleigh, Suarez steal the show as Mariners take 3-2 lead in ALCS

See All NFL Videos