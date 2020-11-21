The top teams in the AFC West collide on Sunday Night Football when the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs face the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Chiefs (8-1) lead the division and are chasing 9-0 Pittsburgh for the best record in the NFL. They have won four straight games and are coming off a 33-31 victory over Carolina. Meanwhile, the Raiders (6-3) sit in second place in the division and are battling for positioning in the NFL playoff picture. They enter Sunday's game off a 37-12 win over Denver.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Raiders odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 57. Before making any Raiders vs. Chiefs picks, be sure to see the latest Sunday Night Football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Chiefs vs. Raiders spread: Kansas City -8.5

Chiefs vs. Raiders Over-Under: 57 points

Chiefs vs. Raiders money line: Kansas City -370, Las Vegas +305

KC: Patrick Mahomes ranks second in the NFL in passer rating (115.9)

LV: Josh Jacobs is fourth in the league in rushing yards (700)

Why the Chiefs can cover

Mahomes is having another MVP-caliber season. The Kansas City quarterback and 2018 MVP has 25 touchdown passes, which ranks third in the league. He also has thrown only one interception, while his 25-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio leads the league. His passer rating of 115.9 is the second best in the league.

In addition, the pass defense, which has been a liability in the past, has been solid for most of the season. The Chiefs allow opposing quarterbacks a passer rating of just 81.4, which is the fourth-best in the league. They also give up just 6.64 yards per attempt, which ranks third. Their nine interceptions are tied for fifth-most.

Why the Raiders can cover

Las Vegas already has beaten Kansas City this season. On Oct. 11, the Raiders piled up 490 yards of total offense, including 346 through the air, in a 40-32 upset win at Kansas City. Vegas safety Jeff Heath made a key interception in the fourth quarter, setting up the Raiders' game-sealing score.

In addition, Las Vegas' running game is on a roll. Over the last three games, the Raiders have averaged 190.7 rushing yards despite playing with an offensive line that was without two starters against the Browns and three against the Chargers and Broncos. Vegas faces a Chiefs run defense that allows 138.4 rushing yards per game, fourth-most in the NFL.

