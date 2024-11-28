Teams trending in opposite directions will clash when the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL Black Friday game. Las Vegas is coming off a 29-19 loss to Denver last Sunday, while Kansas City defeated Carolina, 30-27. The Raiders (2-9), who have lost seven in a row, are 1-5 on the road this year and will be without starting quarterback Gardner Minshew, who fractured his collarbone against the Broncos. The Chiefs (10-1), who are 5-0 on their home field, are closing in on their ninth consecutive AFC West championship.

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Chiefs are 13-point favorites in the latest Raiders vs. Chiefs odds via SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points is 42.5.

Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Chiefs vs. Raiders:

Chiefs vs. Raiders spread: Chiefs -13



Chiefs vs. Raiders over/under: 42.5 points

Chiefs vs. Raiders money line: Chiefs -787, Raiders +544

LV: Raiders are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games

KC: Chiefs are 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games

Why you should back the Chiefs

Kansas City is once again led by veteran quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The three-time Super Bowl MVP has completed 69.8% of his passes for 2,673 yards and 18 touchdowns with 11 interceptions and a rating of 93.2. He is also the team's second-leading rusher, carrying 44 times for 227 yards (5.2 average) and one touchdown. In Sunday's win at Carolina, he completed 27 of 37 passes (73%) for 269 yards and three touchdowns. He overcame five sacks.

Tight end Travis Kelce is Mahomes' top target. In 11 games, he has a team-high 68 receptions for 569 yards (8.4 average) and two touchdowns. He has seven explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 38, with 231 yards after the catch and 31 first-down conversions. In a 27-20 win at Las Vegas on Oct. 27, Kelce caught 10 passes for 90 yards and one touchdown. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Raiders

With Minshew out, the Raiders are expected to turn to Aidan O'Connell at quarterback, if he is ready in time. He is coming off an injured thumb and will be designated to return from injured reserve. No matter what, others will need to step up their play. One of those players is the team's first-round draft pick in tight end Brock Bowers. He leads the team with 74 receptions for 744 yards (10.1 average) and three touchdowns. He has eight plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 57, and has 395 yards after the catch and has converted 38 first downs. In a 34-19 loss at Miami on Nov. 17, he caught 13 passes for 126 yards (9.7 average) and one touchdown. He also converted 10 first downs.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby continues to be a force on defense. In 10 games, he has registered 39 tackles, including 24 solo, with 6.5 sacks for 55 yards and 14 tackles for loss. He has also broken up four passes. In a 26-23 win at Baltimore on Sept. 15, he had six tackles, including five solo, with two sacks and one pass breakup. He had five tackles, including four solo, with two tackles for loss in Sunday's loss to Denver. See which team to pick here.

