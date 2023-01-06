The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders will square off in an AFC West battle on Saturday to kick off Week 18. The Chiefs own a 13-3 record and are fighting to secure the top seed in the AFC playoff picture. Kansas City is rolling right now and has won four games in a row. Last week, the Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos, 27-24. Meanwhile, Las Vegas has been eliminated from the NFL playoff picture with a record of 6-10 and has turned to quarterback Jarrett Stidham in place of Derek Carr. In Week 17, the Raiders lost to the San Francisco 49ers 37-34 in overtime.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET in Las Vegas. Kansas City is favored by nine points in the latest Chiefs vs. Raiders odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 52.5. Before locking in any Raiders vs. Chiefs picks, make sure you check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 160-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has broken down Chiefs vs. Raiders from every angle and locked in its NFL Week 18 picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting trends for Raiders vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Raiders spread: Kansas City -9

Chiefs vs. Raiders over/under: 52.5 points

Chiefs vs. Raiders money line: Kansas City -455, Las Vegas +345

KC: Over is 4-0 in Chiefs' last four vs. AFC West

LV: Raiders are 6-0 ATS vs. teams with a winning record

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City has one of the top passing offenses in the NFL. The Chiefs consistently pick up chuck plays through the air, ranking first in total offense (417.7) and passing yards per game (305.1). They've thrown for at least 310 yards in 10 games this season.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has superb accuracy with the ability to improvise when the play breaks down. The five-time Pro Bowl selection is first in passing yards (5,048), passing touchdowns (40) and QBR (77.8). He's thrown for three-plus touchdowns in eight games this season. Last week, he went 29 of 42 for 328 yards and three passing touchdowns.

Why the Raiders can cover

Receiver Davante Adams is a clear-cut No. 1 option through the air for Las Vegas. The six-time Pro Bowl selection knows how to create separation and reel in outstanding catches. He's 10th in the league in receptions (95), third in receiving yards (1,443) and first in touchdowns (14). Adams also stretches the field with 15.7 yards per reception. He's logged 100-plus receiving yards in eight matchups this season. In the loss to San Francisco, Adams caught seven passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

Running back Josh Jacobs is an explosive and dynamic ball-carrier. The Alabama product leads the NFL in carries (323) and rushing yards (1,608) and is tied for fifth in rushing touchdowns (12). He's amassed 140-plus rush yards in five games.

How to make Raiders vs. Chiefs picks

The model has broken down Saturday's Chiefs vs. Raiders matchup from all angles. The model is leaning Over on the total, predicting 54 combined points.

So who wins Raiders vs. Chiefs on Saturday? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Raiders vs. Chiefs spread you should be all over Saturday, all from the model on a 160-113 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.