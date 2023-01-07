AFC West foes will match up on Saturday when the Las Vegas Raiders (6-10) host the Kansas City Chiefs (13-3). Kansas City is going for a season sweep for the second straight year and its fifth win in a row. In Week 5, the Chiefs narrowly defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 30-29. Additionally, they lead the all-time series 71-54-2.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET in Las Vegas. Kansas City is favored by nine points in the latest Chiefs vs. Raiders odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 52.5. Before locking in any Raiders vs. Chiefs picks, make sure you check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Chiefs vs. Raiders spread: Kansas City -9

Chiefs vs. Raiders over/under: 52.5 points

Chiefs vs. Raiders money line: Kansas City -455, Las Vegas +345

KC: Over is 4-0 in Chiefs' last four vs. AFC West

LV: Raiders are 6-0 ATS vs. teams with a winning record

Why the Chiefs can cover

Tight end Travis Kelce is an athletic playmaker in the middle of the field. Kelce runs crisp routes and owns the quickness to break away from defenders. The Cincinnati product ranks third in receptions (104), eighth in receiving yards (1,300), and second in receiving touchdowns (12). Kelce gets his fair share of chances, logging at least eight targets in 13 games. In Week 16, he snagged six receptions with 113 yards.

Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster supplies Kansas City with another weapon who does damage after the catch. Smith-Schuster thrives in the immediate part of the field and has reliable hands. The USC product has caught 76 catches for 898 yards and three touchdowns.

Why the Raiders can cover

Receiver Davante Adams is a clear-cut No. 1 option through the air for Las Vegas. The six-time Pro Bowl selection knows how to create separation and reel in outstanding catches. He's 10th in the league in receptions (95), third in receiving yards (1,443) and first in touchdowns (14). Adams also stretches the field with 15.7 yards per reception. He's logged 100-plus receiving yards in eight matchups this season. In the loss to San Francisco, Adams caught seven passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

Running back Josh Jacobs is an explosive and dynamic ball-carrier. The Alabama product leads the NFL in carries (323) and rushing yards (1,608) and is tied for fifth in rushing touchdowns (12). He's amassed 140-plus rush yards in five games.

