Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Chiefs vs. Raiders takeaways: Rashee Rice has 2 TDs in return from suspension as Kansas City routs Las Vegas

Kansas City is above .500 for the first time this season

By
1 min read

After a slow start to the 2025 season, the Kansas City Chiefs are starting to look a lot like the team that has won the previous three AFC titles. 

On Sunday, the Chiefs got above .500 for the first time this year after recording a 31-0 win over the Raiders, who fell to 2-5. Sunday marked Andy Reid's first shutout as an NFL head coach in regulation. It was Kansas City's first shutout since 2011. 

The Chiefs' dominant win was spearheaded by Patrick Mahomes' three touchdown passes that included two to Rashee Rice, who made his season debut after a six-game suspension. Rice's two scores were sandwiched by Hollywood Brown's short touchdown catch that capped off the Chiefs' second drive. 

In all, each of the Chiefs' three first-half drives ended on short touchdown passes from Mahomes, who went 26 of 35 for 286 yards before being pulled from the game before the start of the fourth quarter. The Chiefs would ultimately score touchdowns on their first four drives before tacking on a field goal on their fifth drive. 

While the Chiefs were humming, the Raiders were stagnant on both sides of the ball, especially on offense. Playing without several starters that included tight end Brock Bowers and wideout Jakobi Meyers, the Raiders picked up just three first downs, went 0 of 7 on third down and gained just 95 yards on 29 plays. Las Vegas never tried to get Ashton Jeanty going, as the team's first-round pick had just six carries for 21 yards. 

Let's take a closer look at the Chiefs' win that was nothing short of dominant. 

The Rice effect

Rice made an immediate impact Sunday while showing what his presence can do for Kansas City's offense. In addition to scoring two touchdowns, Rice helped open things up for the Chiefs' other weapons like Brown, Xavier Worthy, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Travis Kelce and rookie Tyquan Thornton. 

Sunday was actually the first game where Mahomes had both Rice and Brown to throw to, and the results were pretty good, to say the least. 

Mahomes magic 

It's crazy how Mahomes is almost underrated given how little he is discussed relative to his standing as one of the most accomplished players in league history. Mahomes reminded everyone just how good he is Sunday when he has a full complement of weapons at his disposal. 

The two-time league and three-time Super Bowl MVP was in complete command Sunday. He surgically dissected the Raiders' defense through the air and also made several plays on the ground. In fact, Mahomes' actually outrushed Jeanty, 28-21. 

Through seven games, Mahomes has thrown 14 touchdowns against two picks while completing 66.2% of his throws. 

Mahomes and the passing game was great, but so too was the Chiefs' running game that churned out 152 yards and a score on 41 carries. Kansas City's success on the ground kept the chains moving while also keeping the offense on schedule. 

Raiders simply outmatched 

Las Vegas entered the game with several big injuries before losing Pro Bowl pass rusher Maxx Crosby after he sustained back and knee injuries during the first half. It was simply too much for Pete Carroll's team to overcome. 

That being said, the Raiders didn't help themselves, committing several costly penalties on offense that wiped out several drives before they could really get going. On defense, Las Vegas was unable to make a momentum-changing play. The Raiders had a chance to do that late in the first half, but defensive tackle Jonah Laulu failed to hold onto what would have been a red zone pick of Mahomes, who moments later made the Raiders pay by throwing his third touchdown pass of the half. 

For whatever reason, the Raiders also never tried to established the run with Jeanty when the game was still within reach. Jeanty had just one carry on the Raiders' first drive and didn't have his number called on the ensuing drive. 

Geno Smith went 10 of 16 passing and averaged less than seven yards per completion. He was relieved late in the game by Kenny Pickett, who fumbled the snap on his first play under center. 

Kansas City back in business

The Chiefs are now right behind the Chargers in the AFC West standings. They are also just behind the Jaguars for the seventh spot in the wild-card race. 

Kansas City still has its work cut out for itself, as its next four games are against teams with winning records, starting with next Monday night's home game against the Washington Commanders. 

Updates
(22)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chiefs win, 31-0

Kansas City gets its first shutout since 2011 and the first ever one for Chiefs coach Andy Reid in the regular season. The Chiefs are now over .500 for the first time. 

The Raiders are now 2-5 after suffering through one of the worst offensive performances of all-time. Las Vegas gained just 96 yards on 29 plays and did not convert a single time on third down. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 19, 2025, 7:48 PM
Oct. 19, 2025, 3:48 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Kenny Pickett fumbles first snap

On his first snap, Kenny Pickett fumbles the snap, which is picked up by Jerry Tillery deep in Chiefs territory. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 19, 2025, 7:30 PM
Oct. 19, 2025, 3:30 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chiefs punt for the second time

K.C. didn't punt until the fourth quarter, but they've just been trying to kill the clock here with the game very much in hand. 

Chiefs lead 31-0 and 7:08 away from improving to 4-3 on the season. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 19, 2025, 7:26 PM
Oct. 19, 2025, 3:26 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Raiders punt, again

Geno Smith continues to play, and the Raiders continue to punt. 

The Raiders started the drive with a 14-yard completion to Tre Tucker, but a hold by Alex Cappa on the next play short circuited the drive. 

LV has just 84 yards of total offense that includes just 22 on the ground. As I stated earlier, the Raiders never tried to get Jeanty going. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 19, 2025, 7:21 PM
Oct. 19, 2025, 3:21 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Mahomes' day is done

Gardner Minshew has entered the game for Mahomes at the start of the fourth quarter. He finishes the game with 286 yards and three touchdowns on 26 of 35 passing. Chiefs leading 31-0. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 19, 2025, 7:10 PM
Oct. 19, 2025, 3:10 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Raiders (kind of) get a stop

The Chiefs were "held" to a FG on their fifth drive, so it's a 31-0 game with 2:36 left in the third quarter. As Romo said on the broadcast, the Raiders waited too long to go man to man while dialing up more pressure on Mahomes. It did contribute to the Raiders finally not allowing a TD in the red zone. 

Curious to see if the Raiders don't give Kenny Pickett a look here with the game out of reach. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 19, 2025, 6:57 PM
Oct. 19, 2025, 2:57 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Thornton makes an impact

Rookie Tyquan Thornton makes an impact late in the third quarter with a 39-yard catch as the Chiefs are in scoring position yet again. 

Thornton entered the game with a league-high 20.9 YPC. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 19, 2025, 6:54 PM
Oct. 19, 2025, 2:54 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chiefs make it 28-0

Chiefs are piling it on early int he second half. It's now 28-0 following Isiah Pacheco's short TD run on the Chiefs' fourth drive of the game. 

Xavier Worthy appears to be in discomfort, though, after that last drive. It appears that he aggravated his shoulder and may not return to the game given that and the current score. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 19, 2025, 6:45 PM
Oct. 19, 2025, 2:45 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chiefs driving again as the start of the second half

K.C. is once again in scoring range as the third quarter begins. The Chiefs are playing excellent complementary football. They've run it 18 times for 76 yards while having a ton of third-and-short situations. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 19, 2025, 6:39 PM
Oct. 19, 2025, 2:39 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Halftime stats

Score: Chiefs 21, Raiders 0 
First down: Chiefs, 21, Raiders 2
Total yards: 275-51
Third down: Raiders 5-6, Raiders 0-3 
TOP: Chiefs 20:48

Mahomes: 18-24, 206 yards, 3 TD's
Haomes: 28 yards on 4 carries
Kelce: 2 catches, 51 yards
Rice: 6 catches, 36 yards, TD TD's 
Geno Smith: 6-8, 31 yards
Jeanty: 4 carries, 19 yards

Bryan DeArdo
October 19, 2025, 6:21 PM
Oct. 19, 2025, 2:21 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

No. 2 for Rice as Chiefs take 21-0 lead

The Chiefs are now up 21-0 after scoring a TD for a third time in as many possessions. Mahomes is on fire, with 206 yards on 18 of 24 passing. Rice has two touchdowns in his first half of the season. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 19, 2025, 6:17 PM
Oct. 19, 2025, 2:17 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Crosby injury alert

Raiders Pro Bowl pass rusher Maxx Crosby is currently being evaluated on the sideline for a possible injury. Chiefs are currently on the move and poised to add to their 14-0 lead. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 19, 2025, 6:04 PM
Oct. 19, 2025, 2:04 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Raiders punt for a third time

This punt is on Geno Smith. On third-and-5, Smith never committed to running before it was too late. Give credit to the Chiefs' defense for providing stellar coverage downfield, but Smith needed to made a decision on that play. 

The Raiders did get Jeanty more involved on that drive, but it's probably too little too late unless their defense can force a punt here. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 19, 2025, 5:54 PM
Oct. 19, 2025, 1:54 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Mahomes strikes again, Cheifs extend lead to 14-0

Surgical is the best way to sum up Patrick Mahomes' day so far. The Chiefs are now up 14-0 after Mahomes hits Hollywood Brown for an eight-yard strike with 9:17 left until halftime. 

As Tony Romo pointed out in the broadcast, the Raiders ran a Cover 0 on that TD play, and they didn't get home as Mahomes hit an open Brown for the score. 

Mahomes is now 12 of 15 for 145 yards and two touchdowns. He's already completed passes to six different teammates. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 19, 2025, 5:49 PM
Oct. 19, 2025, 1:49 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chiefs lead 7-0 after one

Patrick Mahomes was the story of the first quarter. He went 9 of 10 passes for 113 yards that included a short TD pass to Rashee Rice, who caught four passes for 21 yards in the opening quarter. 

Geno Smith went 6 of 8 passing, but for just 31 yards. Ashton Jeanty has been a non factor with one carry for 3 yards that occurred on the opening play. 

Chiefs have the ball and are on the move with the second quarter about to start. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 19, 2025, 5:36 PM
Oct. 19, 2025, 1:36 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Raiders punt again

This game could get away from the Raiders pretty quickly if this trend continues. The Raiders punt again after once again while leaning on Geno Smith and not getting Jeanty involved. Jeanty didn't touch the ball on that drive, while Smith threw five passes. He completed his last six passes on the drive, but for just eight yards. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 19, 2025, 5:29 PM
Oct. 19, 2025, 1:29 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Rice caps off KC's first drive with a TD

Rashee Rice gives the Chiefs a 7-0 lead on a quick catch and score from Mahomes with 5:58 left in the opening quarter. The Chiefs made it a point to get Rice more involved on that drive. Mahomes threw for a whopping 88 yards on the drive. 

The TD, though came at a cost as Kareem Hunt needed help getting off the field. It looks like he sustained a lower body injury on the TD play. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 19, 2025, 5:22 PM
Oct. 19, 2025, 1:22 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Raiders punt on opening drive

The Raiders have to punt after getting an early first down on the game's first drive. Oddly, the Raiders went away from the running game after Jeanty gained three yards on the first play. The Raiders threw four straight passes after that, with a holding call contributing to the punt. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 19, 2025, 5:13 PM
Oct. 19, 2025, 1:13 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Rashee Rice back for KC

After a six game suspension, Rashee Rice will make his season debut today. Rice's return will likely lead to a diminished role for rookie Tyquan Thornton, who currently leads the NFL with a 20.9 YPC average. 

While the Chiefs' lack firepower early in the season, they're at full strength now with Rice and fellow wideouts Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Travis Kelce. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 19, 2025, 4:47 PM
Oct. 19, 2025, 12:47 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jeanty in line for big game?

The Chiefs are just 26th in the NFL in average yards per carry allowed (4.7), so there's certainly a chance that Jeanty can be a factor in this game, especially if the Raiders can keep it a one possession game. 

Jeanty hasn't ripped off many big runs, but he has shown an early ability to be a bell cow. He had 23 carries for 75 yards and a TD, for example, in last week's win over the Titans. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 19, 2025, 4:39 PM
Oct. 19, 2025, 12:39 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Raiders inactives

Bad luck would be better than the luck the Raiders have had lately in terms of injuries, specifically on offense. This should lead to even more work today for rookie RB Ashton Jeanty. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 19, 2025, 4:25 PM
Oct. 19, 2025, 12:25 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chiefs inactives

KC has a few notable players out today, specifically starting OT Josh Simmons. Simmons is slated to be replaced by Wanya Morris, a 2023 third-round pick who has 15 career starts under his belt. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 19, 2025, 4:07 PM
Oct. 19, 2025, 12:07 pm EDT
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    Week 7 Highlights: Saints at Bears

  • Image thumbnail
    1:07

    Injury Plagued Raiders Fall Hard Against Chiefs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:40

    Examining Cam Ward And The Tennessee Titans After Week 7

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    Chiefs Defensive Dominance Buries the Raiders

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    Patriots Overpower Titans In Vrabel's Return To Nashville

  • Image thumbnail
    0:43

    Mahomes Uses His Full Arsenal in Shutout Win Over Raiders

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    On-Field Sound: Dillon Gabriel Reflects On Win Over Dolphins

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Week 7 Highlights: Dolphins at Browns

  • Image thumbnail
    0:43

    Raiders Hit 5th Loss In The Last 6 Games

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Week 7 Highlights: Patriots at Titans

  • Image thumbnail
    1:40

    Booth Recap: Dolphins at Browns (10/19)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Rashee Rice Sparks Chief's Blowout Win In Return

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Kansas City Hitting Their Stride After Slow Start

  • Image thumbnail
    0:24

    BREAKING: TE George Kittle (Hamstring) Activated From IR

  • Image thumbnail
    0:34

    JUST IN: QB Jacoby Brissett to Start vs Packers Sun, 4:25 ET

  • Image thumbnail
    3:25

    NFL News & Notes: Liam Coen "Need to Call More For Travis Hunter"

  • Image thumbnail
    4:41

    NFL News & Notes: Path For Bengals To AFC North Title

  • Image thumbnail
    2:55

    NFL News & Notes: Rams Without Puka Nacua VS Jaguars Sunday

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Cowboys Guard Tyler Booker (Ankle) Active

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    CeeDee Lamb (Ankle) Will Return vs Commanders

See All NFL Videos