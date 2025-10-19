Chiefs vs. Raiders takeaways: Rashee Rice has 2 TDs in return from suspension as Kansas City routs Las Vegas

After a slow start to the 2025 season, the Kansas City Chiefs are starting to look a lot like the team that has won the previous three AFC titles.

On Sunday, the Chiefs got above .500 for the first time this year after recording a 31-0 win over the Raiders, who fell to 2-5. Sunday marked Andy Reid's first shutout as an NFL head coach in regulation. It was Kansas City's first shutout since 2011.

The Chiefs' dominant win was spearheaded by Patrick Mahomes' three touchdown passes that included two to Rashee Rice, who made his season debut after a six-game suspension. Rice's two scores were sandwiched by Hollywood Brown's short touchdown catch that capped off the Chiefs' second drive.

In all, each of the Chiefs' three first-half drives ended on short touchdown passes from Mahomes, who went 26 of 35 for 286 yards before being pulled from the game before the start of the fourth quarter. The Chiefs would ultimately score touchdowns on their first four drives before tacking on a field goal on their fifth drive.

While the Chiefs were humming, the Raiders were stagnant on both sides of the ball, especially on offense. Playing without several starters that included tight end Brock Bowers and wideout Jakobi Meyers, the Raiders picked up just three first downs, went 0 of 7 on third down and gained just 95 yards on 29 plays. Las Vegas never tried to get Ashton Jeanty going, as the team's first-round pick had just six carries for 21 yards.

Let's take a closer look at the Chiefs' win that was nothing short of dominant.

The Rice effect

Rice made an immediate impact Sunday while showing what his presence can do for Kansas City's offense. In addition to scoring two touchdowns, Rice helped open things up for the Chiefs' other weapons like Brown, Xavier Worthy, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Travis Kelce and rookie Tyquan Thornton.

Sunday was actually the first game where Mahomes had both Rice and Brown to throw to, and the results were pretty good, to say the least.

Mahomes magic

It's crazy how Mahomes is almost underrated given how little he is discussed relative to his standing as one of the most accomplished players in league history. Mahomes reminded everyone just how good he is Sunday when he has a full complement of weapons at his disposal.

The two-time league and three-time Super Bowl MVP was in complete command Sunday. He surgically dissected the Raiders' defense through the air and also made several plays on the ground. In fact, Mahomes' actually outrushed Jeanty, 28-21.

Through seven games, Mahomes has thrown 14 touchdowns against two picks while completing 66.2% of his throws.

Mahomes and the passing game was great, but so too was the Chiefs' running game that churned out 152 yards and a score on 41 carries. Kansas City's success on the ground kept the chains moving while also keeping the offense on schedule.

Raiders simply outmatched

Las Vegas entered the game with several big injuries before losing Pro Bowl pass rusher Maxx Crosby after he sustained back and knee injuries during the first half. It was simply too much for Pete Carroll's team to overcome.

That being said, the Raiders didn't help themselves, committing several costly penalties on offense that wiped out several drives before they could really get going. On defense, Las Vegas was unable to make a momentum-changing play. The Raiders had a chance to do that late in the first half, but defensive tackle Jonah Laulu failed to hold onto what would have been a red zone pick of Mahomes, who moments later made the Raiders pay by throwing his third touchdown pass of the half.

For whatever reason, the Raiders also never tried to established the run with Jeanty when the game was still within reach. Jeanty had just one carry on the Raiders' first drive and didn't have his number called on the ensuing drive.

Geno Smith went 10 of 16 passing and averaged less than seven yards per completion. He was relieved late in the game by Kenny Pickett, who fumbled the snap on his first play under center.

Kansas City back in business

The Chiefs are now right behind the Chargers in the AFC West standings. They are also just behind the Jaguars for the seventh spot in the wild-card race.

Kansas City still has its work cut out for itself, as its next four games are against teams with winning records, starting with next Monday night's home game against the Washington Commanders.