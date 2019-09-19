Chiefs vs. Ravens: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Chiefs vs. Ravens football game
Who's Playing
Kansas City (home) vs. Baltimore (away)
Current Records: Kansas City 2-0-0; Baltimore 2-0-0
What to Know
After two games on the road, Kansas City is heading back home. They look to take advantage of their home field advantage on Sunday as they take on Baltimore at Arrowhead Stadium at 1 p.m. ET. Both teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games (Kansas City picked up 474 yards, Baltimore 488).
The oddsmakers expected fireworks between the Chiefs and Oakland, but the 53-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. The Chiefs strolled past Oakland with points to spare last week, taking the matchup 28-10. Demarcus Robinson and Patrick Mahomes were among the main playmakers for Kansas City as the former caught 6 passes for 172 yards and 2 touchdowns and the latter passed for 443 yards and 4 touchdowns. Robinson didn't help his team much against Jacksonville two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Baltimore beat Arizona 23-17. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Ravens.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. The Chiefs come into the contest boasting the most passing yards per game in the league at 410.50. The Ravens have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 10 overall touchdowns, good for best in the NFL. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Chiefs are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Ravens.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
Kansas City have won both of the games they've played against Baltimore in the last five years.
- Dec 09, 2018 - Kansas City 27 vs. Baltimore 24
- Dec 20, 2015 - Baltimore 14 vs. Kansas City 34
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Josh Jacobs loses 10 lbs due to illness
Josh Jacobs dealing with an illness, lost 10 pounds
-
Jaguars vs. Titans odds, top TNF picks
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of the Titans and Jaguars.
-
Top Picks: Titans-Jaguars on TNF
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Fitzpatrick sparks in first practice
Fitzpatrick's arrival has given the Steelers a much-needed spark
-
Dolphins LB told to 'stay off' Tom Brady
Are NFL officials trying to protect Tom Brady?
-
Top NFL Week 3 survivor, knockout picks
SportsLine's model tells you which team to back in Week 3.