Chiefs vs. Ravens: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Kansas City (home) vs. Baltimore (away)

Current Records: Kansas City 2-0-0; Baltimore 2-0-0

What to Know

After two games on the road, Kansas City is heading back home. They look to take advantage of their home field advantage on Sunday as they take on Baltimore at Arrowhead Stadium at 1 p.m. ET. Both teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games (Kansas City picked up 474 yards, Baltimore 488).

The oddsmakers expected fireworks between the Chiefs and Oakland, but the 53-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. The Chiefs strolled past Oakland with points to spare last week, taking the matchup 28-10. Demarcus Robinson and Patrick Mahomes were among the main playmakers for Kansas City as the former caught 6 passes for 172 yards and 2 touchdowns and the latter passed for 443 yards and 4 touchdowns. Robinson didn't help his team much against Jacksonville two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Baltimore beat Arizona 23-17. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Ravens.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. The Chiefs come into the contest boasting the most passing yards per game in the league at 410.50. The Ravens have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 10 overall touchdowns, good for best in the NFL. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chiefs are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Ravens.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

Kansas City have won both of the games they've played against Baltimore in the last five years.