Chiefs vs. Ravens live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch NFL Kickoff Game

The 2024 NFL season officially kicks off Thursday night as Patrick Mahomes and the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs look to defend their crown and begin a quest for the first three-peat in the league's modern era. 

Kansas City's opponent in the opener will be none other than the Baltimore Ravens -- the team the Chiefs defeated in the AFC title game for the right to represent the conference in the Super Bowl. Lamar Jackson and Co. will be out for revenge, this time with Derrick Henry on their side. 

There will be stars all over the field for both teams, not just at quarterback. Two of the NFL's best coaches will roam the sidelines in Andy Reid and John Harbaugh. The game will also feature two of the top coordinators in Ravens OC Todd Monken and Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo. Some of the league's very best players at their positions will be taking the field, including tight ends Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews, wide receivers Rashee Rice and Zay Flowers, defensive linemen Chris Jones and Nnamdi Madubuike, defensive backs Trent McDuffie and Kyle Hamilton, offensive linemen Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith, linebacker Roquan Smith, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and a whole lot more. 

This is one of the marquee matchups of the entire season, and we all get to watch it on opening night. 

How to watch 

Date: Thursday, Sept. 5 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)
Channel: NBC Stream: fubo
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Odds: Chiefs -3; O/U 47 (via SportsLine consensus odds)

Prediction

Kansas City lost the home opener last year, but that Chiefs team didn't have Chris Jones and was playing with an injury-hampered Travis Kelce. This Chiefs team is healthy and somehow more talented than it was a year ago. The Ravens remain one of the top contenders to their throne, but it will take a while longer for the champs to be dethroned.  Chiefs 27, Ravens 23

Follow below for all the real-time updates between the Chiefs and Ravens in the NFL Kickoff Game.

King Henry's crown

Fantastic drive by the Ravens to open the game. Eleven plays, 70 yards and a touchdown on a Derrick Henry run from 5 yards out. Henry had five carries for 17 yards on the drive, while Lamar Jackson went 3 of 4 for 39 yards and ran twice for 19 yards. Baltimore brought Henry in for this type of run behind a new, much bigger offensive line -- especially on the right side. 

Jared Dubin
September 6, 2024, 12:58 AM
Sep. 05, 2024, 8:58 pm EDT
 
Third-down improvement

The Ravens went just 3 of 11 on third down in the AFC title game loss against Kansas City. They have already converted each of their first three third-down opportunities tonight. 

Jared Dubin
September 6, 2024, 12:54 AM
Sep. 05, 2024, 8:54 pm EDT
 
Lamar beats the blitz

That third-down conversion was a big one for the Ravens because it came against a blitz. Only one team has blitzed Lamar Jackson at a higher rate since he entered the league than has the Chiefs, and he has generally struggled on those dropbacks. Evading the rush and finding his checkdown to move the chains is a good sign for Baltimore. 

Jared Dubin
September 6, 2024, 12:49 AM
Sep. 05, 2024, 8:49 pm EDT
 
Henry donning his new threads ahead of the season opener

Eric Kernish
September 6, 2024, 12:31 AM
Sep. 05, 2024, 8:31 pm EDT
 
Matchups to watch

Before the game kicks off, check out our in-depth preview of the matchups that matter on both sides of the ball. Here are a few in particular to watch out for: 

  • Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes vs. New Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr
  • Kansas City's interior offensive line vs. Nnamdi Madubuike
  • Rashee Rice vs. Kyle Hamilton
  • Travis Kelce vs. Hamilton and Roquan Smith
  • Lamar Jackson vs. Steve Spagnuolo's pressure packages
  • Derrick Henry vs. Kansas City's run defense
  • Zay Flowers vs. Trent McDuffie
  • Mark Andrews vs. Chiefs linebackers and safeties
Jared Dubin
September 6, 2024, 12:31 AM
Sep. 05, 2024, 8:31 pm EDT
 
Both teams are back out on field warming up. The clouds have parted. We are on track for football at 8:40 p.m. ET

 
Kickoff is scheduled for 8:40 p.m.

Kevin Steimle
September 5, 2024, 11:56 PM
Sep. 05, 2024, 7:56 pm EDT
 
Kevin Steimle
September 5, 2024, 11:38 PM
Sep. 05, 2024, 7:38 pm EDT
 
Yes, she's there

We have the answer to the biggest question on everyone's minds: Will Taylor Swift be at the game? (Don't worry, I'm sure there will be plenty more shots during the NBC broadcast.)

Jared Dubin
September 5, 2024, 11:25 PM
Sep. 05, 2024, 7:25 pm EDT
 
Welcome to the 2024 NFL Season

The Kansas City Chiefs once again host the Thursday Night Football opener, this time against the rival Baltimore Ravens. The last time we saw these two teams on the field together, the Chiefs were defeating the Ravens in their own stadium for the right to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. The rematch will be played in KC, with each team bringing new offensive weapons along for the ride. Can Derrick Henry change the Ravens' fortunes? Will Patrick Mahomes and Co. once again prevail over one of their primary challengers? We can't wait to find out.

Jared Dubin
September 5, 2024, 11:19 PM
Sep. 05, 2024, 7:19 pm EDT

