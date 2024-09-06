Chiefs vs. Ravens live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch NFL Kickoff Game

The 2024 NFL season officially kicks off Thursday night as Patrick Mahomes and the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs look to defend their crown and begin a quest for the first three-peat in the league's modern era.

Kansas City's opponent in the opener will be none other than the Baltimore Ravens -- the team the Chiefs defeated in the AFC title game for the right to represent the conference in the Super Bowl. Lamar Jackson and Co. will be out for revenge, this time with Derrick Henry on their side.

There will be stars all over the field for both teams, not just at quarterback. Two of the NFL's best coaches will roam the sidelines in Andy Reid and John Harbaugh. The game will also feature two of the top coordinators in Ravens OC Todd Monken and Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo. Some of the league's very best players at their positions will be taking the field, including tight ends Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews, wide receivers Rashee Rice and Zay Flowers, defensive linemen Chris Jones and Nnamdi Madubuike, defensive backs Trent McDuffie and Kyle Hamilton, offensive linemen Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith, linebacker Roquan Smith, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and a whole lot more.

This is one of the marquee matchups of the entire season, and we all get to watch it on opening night.

How to watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 5 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)

Channel: NBC Stream: fubo

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Chiefs -3; O/U 47 (via SportsLine consensus odds)

Prediction

Kansas City lost the home opener last year, but that Chiefs team didn't have Chris Jones and was playing with an injury-hampered Travis Kelce. This Chiefs team is healthy and somehow more talented than it was a year ago. The Ravens remain one of the top contenders to their throne, but it will take a while longer for the champs to be dethroned. Chiefs 27, Ravens 23

Follow below for all the real-time updates between the Chiefs and Ravens in the NFL Kickoff Game.