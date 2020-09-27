It's a showdown between two of the NFL's top teams when the Baltimore Ravens host the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. The Ravens had the best record during the regular season last year at 14-2 behind league MVP Lamar Jackson, while Kansas City counters with Patrick Mahomes, who won the league's top honor in 2018 and was named Super Bowl MVP in February. Both teams are off to 2-0 starts, with Baltimore dominating the Browns and Texans and the Chiefs cruising past Houston and needing overtime to beat the Chargers last Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The Ravens are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Chiefs vs. Ravens NFL odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 54.5.

Chiefs vs. Ravens spread: Baltimore -3.5

Chiefs vs. Ravens over-under: 54.5

Chiefs vs. Ravens money line: Baltimore -175, Kansas City +155

BAL: Set an NFL record with 3,296 rushing yards last season.

KC: TE Travis Kelce has at least six receptions in 10 of the past 12 games.

Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore is 9-1 against the spread in its past 10 games against AFC foes, and Jackson is among the league's most electrifying players. The third-year pro has thrown for 479 yards and four touchdowns and leads the team in rushing with 99 yards. The team also has a loaded backfield that includes Gus Edwards (90 yards), Mark Ingram (84) and rookie second-rounder J.K. Dobbins (70). Each has a touchdown and Dobbins is averaging 7.9 yards per carry.

The Ravens, who are 6-1 against the spread in their past seven games, also have receivers who can get downfield. Marquise Brown, a first-round pick last year who struggled with a foot injury, has 10 catches for 143 yards this season, while Willie Snead and tight end Mark Andrews have six catches apiece. All three average at least 14.5 yards per catch. Rookie linebacker Patrick Queen leads the defense with 17 tackles and has one of the team's six sacks.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City is 9-1-1 against the spread in its last 11 games overall, and Mahomes is far from the only playmaker on offense. The fourth-year quarterback has 513 passing yards and five TDs to go with 54 rushing yards, while running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has taken some of the pressure off. The rookie out of LSU has run for 176 yards, averaging five yards per carry, and the Chiefs also can get their speedy receivers involved in the running game.



Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Sammy Watkins give defenses nightmares before they have to face the Chiefs, who are 7-1-1 against the spread in their last nine games against AFC opponents. Hill leads the team with 145 yards and two touchdowns on 10 catches. All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce is right behind with 140 yards on a team-high 15 receptions.

