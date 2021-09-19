The Baltimore Ravens face an even tougher prime-time test in NFL Week 2 when they host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The Ravens failed the first exam when Lamar Jackson lost two critical fumbles in a 33-27 overtime loss to the Raiders on Monday Night Football. In NFL Week 2, the Chiefs come to town off a rousing 33-29 comeback victory against the Browns, and it will be a matchup between 2019 league MVP Jackson and 2018 honoree Patrick Mahomes. The Ravens have lost several key players to season-ending injuries, but Jackson has playmakers around him and Mahomes runs the league's best offense. It could be a shootout, as the teams yielded a combined 948 yards in Week 1.

Kickoff from Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is the 3.5-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Ravens odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 53.5. Before you lock in your Ravens vs. Chiefs picks, you have to check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Chiefs vs. Ravens spread: Kansas City -3.5

Chiefs vs. Ravens over-under: 53.5 points

Chiefs vs. Ravens money line: Kansas City -190, Baltimore +160

Chiefs: Road team is 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 meetings

Ravens: 45-33-3 ATS as an underdog under John Harbaugh (since 2008)

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City had major issues on defense Sunday, but it is expected to get top playmaker Tyrann Mathieu back from the COVID Reserve list, while end Frank Clark should be back from a hamstring issue. Mathieu had six interceptions and Clark had six sacks last season. The Chiefs are 41-25-1 on the road and 24-16 against the spread as road favorites under Andy Reid (since 2013) and have won four straight against the Ravens.

Mahomes was in top form last Sunday, making his usual array of unorthodox throws and throwing for 337 yards and three touchdowns. He is unbeaten in September during his career, going 11-0 with 37 touchdowns and no interceptions, and is 16-8-1 against the spread in road games. Receiver Tyreek Hill had 197 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, and tight end Travis Kelce scored twice. Mahomes has won eight straight regular-season games in prime time.

Why the Ravens can cover

It was feared that Baltimore would lose its identity after J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards were lost to knee injuries, but the Ravens still led the league in rushing in Week 1. They put up 189, led by Jackson's 86, and Ty'Son Williams had 65 on nine carries. The team also has veteran Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman will be on the active roster on Sunday night. The running game should exploit a Chiefs rushing defense that allowed 153 yards last week. Jackson has topped 1,000 rushing yards in consecutive seasons and is 6-1 against the spread in his career as an underdog.

Jackson also threw for 235 yards and a TD, and the offense is seeking balance. Jackson has the weapons to make it happen, with tight end Mark Andrews and receivers Marquise Brown and Sammy Watkins all big-play threats. Brown and Watkins combined for 165 yards last week. Andrews had just three catches, but he tied Brown for the team lead with 58 in 2020. Baltimore is 10-1 against the spread in its past 11 regular-season games as an underdog, and defensive playmakers like Patrick Queen and Justin Houston will be feeding off the crowd Sunday night.

