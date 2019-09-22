Chiefs vs. Ravens prediction: How to watch, stream Patrick Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson on CBS, CBS All Access

No one in the NFL has been more explosive than the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs through two weeks of the 2019 season, so you can understand why anticipation is high for this Sunday when -- guess who -- the Ravens and Chiefs are set to go head to head.

Before we reveal why the Ravens, not reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid's high-flying Chiefs, are positioned to stay undefeated in Week 3, let's get you some details on how and when to tune in:

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 22 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

The Chiefs (2-0) are, to put it simply, a video game. While they "only" scored 28 points in Week 2's rout of the Oakland Raiders, they've been lighting up league records ever since Mahomes took over as the full-time quarterback. Questions remain about the team's secondary, and the RBs behind Mahomes are rather banged up, but no one's paid much attention to those issues -- mainly because Reid continues to run up the score on just about anyone who comes into contact with Mahomes' laser arm. When they dropped 40 on the Jacksonville Jaguars to open the year, no one was even remotely surprised. They're just that explosive.

The Ravens don't have nearly the level of playmaking depth of Kansas City when the Chiefs are at full health, but by golly, they're just as explosive. Everyone who said coming into the season that Lamar Jackson can't throw is eating serious crow, and Marquise Brown might be the game's deadliest deep threat as of this week. John Harbaugh and Greg Roman have teamed up to lean into Jackson's strengths, catering Baltimore's offense around speed, and on top of all that, the Ravens actually boast a good defense. With Earl Thomas headlining the back end, Baltimore suddenly looks like a serious contender to win the AFC North.

Prediction

The Chiefs are the favorite, and deservedly so. They're rolling in peak form even without Tyreek Hill. Mahomes is on a fast track to his second straight MVP. They'll be making their 2019 Arrowhead debut on Sunday. And yet, if one team is capable of upsetting them early in the year, it's got to be the Ravens. Jackson played well in K.C. during his rookie season, he shouldn't have much trouble lacing some big throws down the field against the Chiefs defense, and if Baltimore's secondary can log even one takeaway against Mahomes, who's to say the Ravens can't run, run and run some more, controlling the clock until a last-second Justin Tucker field goal?

Pick: Ravens 34-31

Check out CBSSports.com for even more predictions on this game and the rest of Week 3, including from Pete Prisco and Will Brinson.

Get more NFL picks, betting analysis and access to proven computer simulations and fantasy tools by joining SportsLine. Former Vegas bookmakers give perspective from the other side of the counter, while red-hot experts with decades of experience handicapping games give their top plays. Join SportsLine here to see this week's winners.