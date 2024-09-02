After suffering a stunning 17-10 loss in the AFC Championship Game last January, the Baltimore Ravens would try to exert revenge when they meet the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22 in overtime, in the Super Bowl. The top-seeded Ravens (13-4) have been dominant on the road, going 7-1 away from home in 2023. The Chiefs (11-6), who dominated AFC foes a year ago, going 9-3, are looking to win the AFC West for the ninth consecutive season.

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 3-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Chiefs odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before locking in any Chiefs vs. Ravens picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model enters Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 181-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 35-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.



The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span.

Now, the model has simulated Chiefs vs. Ravens 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line, and over-under for Ravens vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Ravens spread: Chiefs -3

Chiefs vs. Ravens over/under: 46.5 points

Chiefs vs. Ravens money line: Chiefs -152, Ravens +128

BAL: Ravens have won five consecutive road games

KC: Chiefs have won the last two home meetings with Baltimore

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City's top tackler last season was safety Justin Reid. In 16 games, he had a team-high 95 tackles in 2023, including 74 solo. Reid registered five tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and seven pass breakups. He is a seven-year veteran and is entering his third season with the Chiefs. In 90 career games, Reid has 480 tackles, including 353 solo, with 18 tackles for loss, six sacks, eight interceptions, three forced fumbles and 36 pass breakups.

Third-year defensive end George Karlaftis also boosts the defense. The 30th pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft tied with Chris Jones for a team-high 10.5 sacks. He also made 47 stops, including 29 solo, with seven tackles for loss, one forced fumble and three pass breakups. He has 16.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss with 10 pass breakups in 33 career games.

Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to be a dual-threat on offense. In 16 games in 2023, he completed 307 of 457 passes for 3,678 yards (229.9 average per game), while also carrying 148 times for 821 yards (5.5 average) and five touchdowns. Jackson, a seven-year veteran, has had a solid career so far. He has thrown for 15,887 yards and 125 touchdowns, while having just 45 interceptions. He has rushed 875 times for 5,258 yards and 29 touchdowns. Jackson's best performance of the year came in a 38-6 victory over the Detroit Lions on Oct. 22. In that game, he threw for 357 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 27 passing (77.8%).

Another weapon on offense is tight end Mark Andrews, who enters his seventh year. In 2023, he was among the team's top receivers in just 10 games of action, catching 45 passes for 544 yards (12.1 average) and six touchdowns. For his career, Andrews has played in 87 games, catching 381 passes for 4,857 yards (12.7 average) and 40 touchdowns. His best output last season came on Nov. 5 in a decisive 37-3 win over Seattle. He had a season-high nine receptions for 80 yards in that game.

How to make Chiefs vs. Ravens picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting the teams to combine for 47 points.

So who wins Chiefs vs. Ravens in the NFL Kickoff Game 2024, and which side of the spread cashes well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ravens vs. Chiefs spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.