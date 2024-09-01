The 2024 season gets underway on Thursday, Sept. 5, when the Baltimore Ravens take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City could become the first team since the 1968 Green Bay Packers to win three championships in a row and first to win three Super Bowls in a row. The Chiefs (11-6), who have won eight consecutive AFC West titles, have won six or more home games in a season in eight of the past 10 years. The Ravens (13-4), who have had a winning road record in four of the past five seasons, including a 7-1 mark in 2023, won their seventh AFC North crown since 2003.

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 3-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Chiefs odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before locking in any Chiefs vs. Ravens picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 181-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 35-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.



The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated Chiefs vs. Ravens 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line, and over-under for Ravens vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Ravens spread: Chiefs -3

Chiefs vs. Ravens over/under: 46.5 points

Chiefs vs. Ravens money line: Chiefs -151, Ravens +127

BAL: Ravens have won five consecutive road games

KC: Chiefs have won the last two home meetings with Baltimore

Chiefs vs. Ravens picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City's top tackler last season was safety Justin Reid. In 16 games, he had a team-high 95 tackles in 2023, including 74 solo. Reid registered five tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and seven pass breakups. He is a seven-year veteran and is entering his third season with the Chiefs. In 90 career games, Reid has 480 tackles, including 353 solo, with 18 tackles for loss, six sacks, eight interceptions, three forced fumbles and 36 pass breakups.

Third-year defensive end George Karlaftis also boosts the defense. The 30th pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft tied with Chris Jones for a team-high 10.5 sacks. He also made 47 stops, including 29 solo, with seven tackles for loss, one forced fumble and three pass breakups. He has 16.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss with 10 pass breakups in 33 career games. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Ravens can cover

Among Baltimore's strengths is its defense. Among those making opposing offenses wary is defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, who had a team-high 13 sacks for 90 yards in 2023. The fifth-year veteran also had 56 tackles, including 38 solo, with two forced fumbles and 12 tackles for loss. Madubuike, who has played in 59 career games, has compiled 153 tackles, including 98 solo, 29 tackles for loss, 21.5 sacks and five pass breakups.

Linebacker Roquan Smith led Baltimore in tackles last season. In 16 games, he registered 158 tackles, including 84 solo, with five tackles for loss. He also had 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and eight pass breakups. The former first round pick of the Chicago Bears in 2018 has played in 94 career games with 850 tackles, including 534 solo, with 59 tackles for loss, 20 sacks, nine interceptions, two forced fumbles and 31 pass breakups. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Chiefs vs. Ravens picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting the teams to combine for 47 points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in well over 50% of simulations. Head to SportsLine to see its NFL picks.

So who wins Chiefs vs. Ravens in the NFL Kickoff Game 2024, and which side of the spread cashes well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ravens vs. Chiefs spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.