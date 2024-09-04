Two of the NFL's top teams will meet in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday when the Baltimore Ravens take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Baltimore is a two-time Super Bowl champion, while Kansas City has won four, including three of the last five with back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024. The Ravens (13-4), who are 16-12 (.571) on Kickoff Weekend, are 12-5 on the road over the past two seasons. The Chiefs (11-6), who are 36-28 (.563) in the league's opening week, are 12-5 at home since the start of 2022.

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 3-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Chiefs odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before locking in any Chiefs vs. Ravens picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 181-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 35-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.



The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated Chiefs vs. Ravens 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line, and over-under for Ravens vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Ravens spread: Chiefs -3

Chiefs vs. Ravens over/under: 46.5 points

Chiefs vs. Ravens money line: Chiefs -151, Ravens +127

BAL: Ravens have won five consecutive road games

KC: Chiefs have won the last two home meetings with Baltimore

Chiefs vs. Ravens picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City's offense is spearheaded by veteran quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He played in 16 games last season, surpassing 4,000 yards passing for the sixth consecutive time. In 2023, he threw for 4,183 yards on 401 of 597 passing (67.2%) with 27 touchdowns. He was intercepted 14 times, and had a rating of 92.6.

Eleven-year veteran tight end Travis Kelce was the Chiefs' top pass-catcher. In 15 games, he caught 93 passes for 984 yards (10.6 average), scoring five touchdowns. He was even more productive in the postseason. In four playoff games, he caught 32 passes for 355 yards (11.1 average) and three touchdowns. Kelce has played in 158 career games, and has caught 907 passes for 11,328 yards (12.5 average) and 74 TDs. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Ravens can cover

Seventh-year veteran quarterback Lamar Jackson led the Baltimore passing and rushing attacks last season. He completed 307 of 457 passes for 3,678 yards (229.9 average per game), while carrying 148 times for 821 yards (5.5 average) and five touchdowns. For his career, Jackson has registered 15,887 yards passing with 125 touchdowns and 45 picks. He has also rushed 875 times for 5,258 yards and 29 scores. One of his best games last season came in a 38-6 win over the Detroit Lions on Oct. 22. In that game, he passed for 357 yards and three touchdowns.

Tight end Mark Andrews is also an important part of the offense. The seven-year veteran played in 10 games last year, catching 45 passes for 544 yards (12.1 average) and six touchdowns. For his career, he has played in 87 games and has caught 381 passes for 4,857 yards (12.7 average) and 40 touchdowns. In his best game of 2023, Andrews caught nine passes for 80 yards in a 37-3 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 5. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Chiefs vs. Ravens picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting the teams to combine for 47 points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in well over 50% of simulations. Head to SportsLine to see its NFL picks.

So who wins Chiefs vs. Ravens in the NFL Kickoff Game 2024, and which side of the spread cashes well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ravens vs. Chiefs spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.