Coming off their second consecutive Super Bowl championship, the Kansas City Chiefs will open the regular season on Thursday, September 5, against the Baltimore Ravens in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game. The Chiefs (11-6) are looking to become the first Super Bowl era three-peat winner and first team to win three titles in a row since the Green Bay Packers (1966-68). The Ravens (13-4), who are looking to post their seventh winning season in the past eight, won their first AFC North title in four years last season. Kansas City holds an 8-5 edge in the all-time series, including 7-4 in the regular season.

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 3-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Chiefs odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5.

Chiefs vs. Ravens spread: Chiefs -3

Chiefs vs. Ravens over/under: 46.5 points

Chiefs vs. Ravens money line: Chiefs -154, Ravens +130

BAL: Ravens have won five consecutive road games

KC: Chiefs have won the last two home meetings with Baltimore

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City's offense is spearheaded by veteran quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He played in 16 games last season, surpassing 4,000 yards passing for the sixth consecutive time. In 2023, he threw for 4,183 yards on 401 of 597 passing (67.2%) with 27 touchdowns. He was intercepted 14 times and had a rating of 92.6. Although he surpassed 300 yards in four games last year, his best effort came in a 31-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 22. In that game, he completed 32 of 42 (76.2%) passes for 424 yards and four TDs.

Eleven-year veteran tight end Travis Kelce was the Chiefs' top pass-catcher. In 15 games, he caught 93 passes for 984 yards (10.6 average), scoring five touchdowns. He was even more productive in the postseason. In four playoff games, he caught 32 passes for 355 yards (11.1 average) and three touchdowns. Kelce has played in 158 career games, and has caught 907 passes for 11,328 yards (12.5 average) and 74 TDs.

Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore is led by dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson. Last season he completed 307 of 457 passes for 3,678 yards (229.9 average per game), while also carrying 148 times for 821 yards (5.5 average) and five touchdowns. Entering his seventh season, Jackson has been prolific, throwing for 15,887 yards and 125 touchdowns, while throwing just 45 interceptions. He has also carried 875 times for 5,258 yards and 29 touchdowns. His best passing performance last season came in a 38-6 victory over the Detroit Lions on Oct. 22. In that game, he completed 21 of 27 passes (77.8%) for 357 yards and three touchdowns.

Also helping power the Baltimore offense is seventh-year veteran tight end Mark Andrews. He caught 45 passes for 544 yards (12.1 average) and six touchdowns in 10 games in 2023. For his career, he has appeared in 87 games, and has registered 381 catches for 4,857 yards (12.7 average) and 40 touchdowns. His highest output last season came in a 37-3 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 5. In that game, he caught a season-high nine passes for 80 yards.

How to make Chiefs vs. Ravens picks

