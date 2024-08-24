In a rematch of January's AFC Championship Game, the Baltimore Ravens will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, Sept. 5. The Chiefs (11-6), the champions of the AFC West for the eighth year in a row, won the AFC title game, 17-10, to advance to the Super Bowl. Kansas City defeated San Francisco, 25-22 in overtime, to earn their third Super Bowl title in five years and second in a row. The Ravens (13-4), who won the AFC North and was the top seed in the conference, have made the playoffs the last two seasons.

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 3-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Chiefs odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before locking in any Lions vs. Chiefs picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 181-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 35-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.



The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated Chiefs vs. Ravens 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line, and over-under for Ravens vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Ravens spread: Chiefs -3

Chiefs vs. Ravens over/under: 46.5 points

Chiefs vs. Ravens money line: Chiefs -153, Ravens +129

BAL: Ravens have won five consecutive road games

KC: Chiefs have won the last two home meetings with Baltimore

Why the Chiefs can cover

Second-year veteran wide receiver Rashee Rice will try to build on a solid rookie season that saw him lead Kansas City receivers with 79 catches for 938 yards (11.9 average) and seven touchdowns. Only tight end Travis Kelce had more receptions with 93. Rice registered 10 explosive plays in 2023, including a long of 67 yards. He also converted 44 first downs and had 654 yards after catch.

Another young player looking to contribute is third-year running back Isiah Pacheco. In 14 games played in 2023, Pacheco carried 205 times for 935 yards (4.6 average) and seven touchdowns. He had six explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 48 yards. He also caught 44 passes for 244 yards (5.5 average) and two touchdowns.

Why the Ravens can cover

Defense continues to be a strength for Baltimore. The Ravens are led by defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, who led the team with 13 sacks for 90 yards. He also registered 56 tackles, including 38 solo, with two forced fumbles and 12 tackles for loss. Entering his fifth season, Madubuike has played in 59 career games, making 153 tackles, including 98 solo, with 29 tackles for loss and 21.5 sacks. He also had five pass breakups.

Leading the team in tackles in 2023 was former first round pick Roquan Smith. Smith, who was drafted with the eighth pick of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, played in 16 games for the Ravens last season, registering 158 tackles, including 84 solo, and five tackles for loss. He also registered 1.5 sacks with one forced fumble and eight pass breakups. In 94 career games, he has 850 tackles, including 534 solo, with 59 tackles for loss, 20 sacks, nine interceptions, two forced fumbles and 31 pass breakups.

How to make Chiefs vs. Ravens picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting the teams to combine for 47 points.

So who wins Chiefs vs. Ravens in the NFL Kickoff Game 2024, and which side of the spread cashes well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ravens vs. Chiefs spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.