The NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, Sept. 5, will highlight two of the league's best when the Baltimore Ravens battle the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens and Chiefs are among the winningest NFL teams on Kickoff Weekend, with Baltimore posting a 16-12 record (.571), second-best in the AFC, and Kansas City going 36-28 (.563), third-best in the AFC. The Ravens (13-4), who are 12-5 on the road the past two seasons, including 7-1 last year, have had a winning record in six of the last seven years. The Chiefs (11-6), who are 12-5 at home since 2022, including 5-4 last year, have won eight consecutive AFC West division championships.

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 3-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Chiefs odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before locking in any Lions vs. Chiefs picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Chiefs vs. Ravens 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line, and over-under for Ravens vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Ravens spread: Chiefs -3

Chiefs vs. Ravens over/under: 46.5 points

Chiefs vs. Ravens money line: Chiefs -152, Ravens +127

BAL: Ravens have won five consecutive road games

KC: Chiefs have won the last two home meetings with Baltimore

Why the Chiefs can cover

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 401 of 597 passes (67.2%) for 4,183 yards last year, the sixth consecutive season he has surpassed 4,000 yards passing. He also threw for 27 touchdowns with 14 interceptions for a 92.6 rating. He threw for more than 300 yards in four games in 2023, including a 32 of 42 (76.2%) performance for 424 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 22.

Mahomes' top target was tight end Travis Kelce. The 11-year veteran played in 15 games, catching 93 passes for 984 yards (10.6 average) and five touchdowns. He had 32 receptions for 355 yards (11.1 average) and three touchdowns in four postseason appearances. For his career, Kelce has played in 158 games, making 907 receptions for 11,328 yards (12.5 average) and 74 touchdowns.

Why the Ravens can cover

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is a dual-threat to opposing defenses. He led Baltimore in passing last season, completing 307 of 457 passes for 3,678 yards (229.9 average per game), and in rushing, with 148 carries for 821 yards (5.5 average) and five touchdowns. In six prior seasons, Jackson has thrown for 15,887 yards and 125 touchdowns with just 45 picks, while rushing 875 times for 5,258 yards and 29 TDs. He had a stellar performance in a 38-6 win over the Detroit Lions on Oct. 22, passing for 357 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 27 passing (77.8%).

Another weapon for the Ravens is seven-year veteran tight end Mark Andrews. In 10 games last season, he caught 45 passes for 544 yards (12.1 average) and six touchdowns. In 87 career games, he has 381 receptions for 4,857 yards (12.7 average) and 40 touchdowns. In a 37-3 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 5 last year, he hauled in a season-high nine passes for 80 yards.

