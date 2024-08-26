The Baltimore Ravens will try to turn the tables on the two-time defending Kansas City Chiefs when they meet in the NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, September 5. Kansas City defeated Baltimore, 17-10, in January in the AFC Championship Game to advance to the Super Bowl, where they won their third title in five years. The Ravens (13-4), who earned the top seed in 2023 after winning the AFC North, have been dominant on the road, including a 7-1 mark away from home a year ago. The Chiefs (11-6), who are eyeing their ninth consecutive AFC West crown, have dominated AFC foes, going 9-3 within the conference last season.

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 3-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Chiefs odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5.

Chiefs vs. Ravens spread: Chiefs -3

Chiefs vs. Ravens over/under: 46.5 points

Chiefs vs. Ravens money line: Chiefs -153, Ravens +129

BAL: Ravens have won five consecutive road games

KC: Chiefs have won the last two home meetings with Baltimore

Why the Chiefs can cover

Safety Justin Reid was Kansas City's top tackler in 2023, registering a team-high 95 stops, including 74 solo, in 16 games. He had five tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and seven pass breakups. He is entering his third season in Kansas City after having spent four years in Houston. In 90 career games, Reid has registered 480 tackles, including 353 solo, with 18 tackles for loss, six sacks, eight interceptions, three forced fumbles and 36 pass breakups.

Also helping bolster the Kansas City defense is defensive end George Karlaftis. The third-year veteran who was the 30th pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, was tied for the team-lead with Chris Jones with 10.5 sacks. He also made 47 tackles, including 29 solo, with seven tackles for loss, one forced fumble and three pass breakups. In 33 career games, he has 16.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss with 10 pass breakups. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore is led by dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson. Last season he completed 307 of 457 passes for 3,678 yards (229.9 average per game), while also carrying 148 times for 821 yards (5.5 average) and five touchdowns. Entering his seventh season, Jackson has been prolific, throwing for 15,887 yards and 125 touchdowns, while throwing just 45 interceptions. He has also carried 875 times for 5,258 yards and 29 touchdowns. His best passing performance last season came in a 38-6 victory over the Detroit Lions on Oct. 22. In that game, he completed 21 of 27 passes (77.8%) for 357 yards and three touchdowns.

Also helping power the Baltimore offense is seventh-year veteran tight end Mark Andrews. He caught 45 passes for 544 yards (12.1 average) and six touchdowns in 10 games in 2023. For his career, he has appeared in 87 games, and has registered 381 catches for 4,857 yards (12.7 average) and 40 touchdowns. His highest output last season came in a 37-3 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 5. In that game, he caught a season-high nine passes for 80 yards. See who to back at SportsLine.

