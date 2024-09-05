The Baltimore Ravens will try to exert revenge for a stunning 17-10 AFC Championship Game loss in January when they meet the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Thursday's 2024 NFL Kickoff Game. Kansas City went on to defeat the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22 in overtime, in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs (11-6), who have won eight of their past nine Week 1 matchups, have registered six consecutive seasons with a playoff win, tied for the second-longest streak all-time. The Ravens (13-4), the AFC's top seed a year ago, posted a plus-178 point differential against winning teams last season, best in NFL history.

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 3-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Chiefs odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 181-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 35-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.



The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span.

Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line, and over-under for Ravens vs. Chiefs betting:

Chiefs vs. Ravens spread: Chiefs -3

Chiefs vs. Ravens over/under: 47 points

Chiefs vs. Ravens money line: Chiefs -152, Ravens +128

BAL: Ravens have won five consecutive road games

KC: Chiefs have won the last two home meetings with Baltimore

Why the Chiefs can cover

Safety Justin Reid was Kansas City's top tackler a year ago. In 16 games, he made 95 tackles, including 74 solo. The seventh-year veteran registered five tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and seven pass breakups. He is entering his third season with the Chiefs after spending his first four years with the Houston Texans. Reid has 480 tackles, including 353 solo, with 18 tackles for loss, six sacks, eight interceptions, three forced fumbles and 37 pass breakups in 90 career games.

Defensive end George Karlaftis will also look to build on a solid season from a year ago. He was the 30th pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and has continued to sharpen his skills. He tied with Chris Jones for a team-high 10.5 sacks, making 47 tackles, including 29 solo, with seven tackles for loss, one forced fumble and three pass breakups. In 33 career games, he has 16.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss with 10 pass breakups.

Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson continued his impressive play last year en route to his second NFL MVP award. He is the first player to ever win the Heisman Trophy and multiple NFL MVPs. Last season in 16 games, Jackson completed 307 of 457 passes for 3,678 yards (229.9 average per game), while also carrying 148 times for 821 yards (5.5 average) and five touchdowns. The seven-year veteran has thrown for 15,887 career yards and 125 touchdowns, while having just 45 interceptions. He has added 875 rushes for 5,258 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Seven-year veteran tight end Mark Andrews is another weapon on offense for the Ravens. Despite playing just 10 games last season, he was among the team's top receivers with 45 receptions for 544 yards (12.1 average) and six touchdowns. Andrews has played in 87 career games with 381 receptions for 4,857 yards (12.7 average) and 40 touchdowns. His best game in 2023 came in a 37-3 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 5. In that game, he had a season-high nine receptions for 80 yards.

How to make Chiefs vs. Ravens picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting the teams to combine for 47 points.

So who wins Chiefs vs. Ravens in the NFL Kickoff Game 2024?