AFC rivals looking to turn their seasons around square off in an NFL Week 4 clash as the Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) host the Baltimore Ravens (1-2) on CBS and Paramount+. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have struggled in the start of their AFC-defending campaign, although they are coming off of a 22-9 win against the New York Giants. Lamar Jackson and Ravens are also eager to get back into the win column following a 38-30 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football.

Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Chiefs odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 48.5. Baltimore is at -149 on the money line, with Kansas City a +125 underdog. Before making any Chiefs vs. Ravens picks, be sure to see what the SportsLine projection model has to say. Be sure to watch this game on CBS and Paramount+, where new users can get a free one-week trial. Sign up here.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 39-19 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Chiefs vs. Ravens. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Ravens vs. Chiefs in Week 4:

Ravens vs. Chiefs spread Ravens -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Ravens vs. Chiefs over/under 48.5 points Ravens vs. Chiefs money line Baltimore -149, Kansas City +125 Ravens vs. Chiefs picks See picks at SportsLine Ravens vs. Chiefs streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Ravens can cover

Despite losing two of their first three games of the season, the Ravens still lead the NFL with 37.0 points per game. The offense is potent as ever, with Jackson averaging 240.7 yards per game with nine touchdowns and no interceptions through three games. Derrick Henry has already logged 242 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and he could have a big game against a Chiefs defense that is allowing 4.1 yards per carry and 114.0 rush yards per game. If the defense can tighten up, Baltimore's offense can win and cover the spread in a pivotal Week 4 matchup. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City's defense was able to limit Russell Wilson and the Giants, but they will need to remember how to stop Jackson, Henry and Zay Flowers to hold the Ravens to under 20 points. The Ravens defense has given up the most yards per game (415.) and second-most points per game (32.0) through Week 3, which could open the door for a Chiefs offense that ranks in the middle of the pack. All that being said, Kansas City has won six of the last seven meetings against Baltimore, and five of those games were won by seven or more points. In a close game, the Chiefs could still pull out a victory as the home underdogs. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to make Ravens vs. Chiefs picks

For Ravens vs. Chiefs in Week 4, the model is leaning over the total, projecting 51 total points. It also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Chiefs vs. Ravens, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ravens vs. Chiefs spread you need to jump, all from the model that is 39-19 on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.