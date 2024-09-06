Chiefs vs. Ravens score: Defending champions survive late rally by Lamar Jackson and Co., win opener

Thursday night served as the first Week 1 quarterback matchup in NFL history that featured the last two league MVPs in 2022 MVP Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and 2023 MVP Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Mahomes (291 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception on 20 of 28 passing) outdueled Jackson (273 passing yards, one passing touchdown and 122 rushing yards on 16 carries) on the Chiefs' Super Bowl banner-raising night as the back-to-back defending Super Bowl champions began their quest for a three-peat with a 27-20 victory.

Chiefs first-round rookie receiver Xavier Worthy, the NFL Combine 40-yard dash record holder (4.21 seconds) starred for the champs, becoming the third receiver since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger with a rushing and receiving touchdown in his NFL debut, joining Broncos wideout Rick Upchurch (1975) and Vikings receiver James Brim (1987). His first score came on the ground on a 21-yard receiver reverse while his second touchdown through the air occurred on a 35-yard vertical route down the right sideline in which his speed confused Ravens Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Humphrey passed Worthy onto a safety in coverage deep down the field, but there was no safety behind him.

Jackson had one last chance to force overtime, starting the Ravens' last-gasp drive on his own 13 after a 48-yard punt by Kansas City. He led them down to the Chiefs' 10 following a 38-yard heave to wide receiver Rashod Bateman with under a minute left to play. Out of timeouts, the clock drained down to 10 seconds until an incomplete pass occurred the next play. Jackson then missed a wide-open Zay Flowers in the middle of the end zone as he was scrambling toward the right sideline.

His final throw of the night was initially ruled a touchdown, what looked to be a second one to tight end Isaiah Likely after a 49-yard catch-and-run earlier in the half. Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh was signaling for a two-point conversion, but the scoring strike ended up being overturned upon review with Likely's right toe on the white line in the back of the end zone. Game over. Kansas City knocked off Baltimore by seven, the same margin of their AFC Championship game victory in January (17-10).