Chiefs vs. Seahawks odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions by model on 16-6 run

The NFL playoff picture will be shaped on Sunday Night Football when the Kansas City Chiefs roll into CenturyLink Field to take on the Seattle Seahawks. The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET ( available on fuboTV). As they pursue the AFC West crown and the conference's top seed, the Chiefs' margin of error is zero after last week's devastating 29-28 home loss to the Chargers, who forged a tie at the top with two games remaining. The Seahawks are in the driver's seat to secure an NFC wild card, but can feel the hot breath of several contenders on the backs of their necks. Kansas City is a two-point road favorite, with the over-under for total points scored set at 55 in the latest Chiefs vs. Seahawks odds. Before you make any Chiefs vs. Seahawks picks and predictions for Sunday Night Football, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The advanced computer model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018, entering Week 16 on a blistering 16-6 run. For the season, it is now 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49. And when it comes to all straight-up picks, the model finished Week 14 at 147-75 on the season, ranking in the top five on NFLPickWatch.com.

Now the model has dialed in on Seahawks vs. Chiefs (stream live on fuboTV) 10,000 times. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

The model has factored in that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is enjoying an spectacular season. The second-year star has thrown for over 4,500 yards and 45 touchdowns. While the loss of running back Kareem Hunt has been a big blow, Mahomes can still count on wideout Tyreek HIll for explosive plays. Among the league leaders with 1,304 receiving yards, Hill has found the end zone 11 times. Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce has over 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns.

But just because the Chiefs are lethal offensively doesn't mean they'll cover the Sunday Night Football spread against the Seahawks, who have a huge home-field advantage.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson has thrown 31 touchdowns against just six picks and rushed for more than 300 yards. The Seahawks have shaken off an 0-2 start to become relevant in the NFC playoff picture thanks to Wilson and a revamped defense that's carving out its own identity. Defensive linemen Jarran Reed and Frank Clark have accounted for 20.5 sacks.

The Seahawks lead the league in rushing at 155 yards per game, and Chris Carson is on the verge of 1,000 yards while averaging 4.5 per carry. Carson piled up 148 yards from scrimmage last week and should feast on a Chiefs' defense that's allowing 5.0 yards per carry.

Who wins Chiefs vs. Seahawks? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over on Sunday Night Football, all from the incredible computer model that has returned nearly $4,000 to $100 bettors.