Chiefs vs. Seahawks odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, top predictions by proven model on 16-6 run

Former division mates are ready to go to war on Sunday Night Football as the Seattle Seahawks host the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. ET. The playoff lives of both squads will be on the line as the Chiefs aim to lock down home-field advantage throughout the postseason, while the Seahawks are desperately trying to claim one of the final two spots available in the NFC playoff picture. Both teams are coming off disappointing losses. Kansas City failed to hold a 14-point lead in the final four minutes against the Chargers, while Seattle fell in overtime at San Francisco. Kansas City is a one-point road favorite, down from an open of two. The Over-Under is at 56 in the latest Chiefs vs. Seahawks odds, up two from the opener. Before you make any Chiefs vs. Seahawks picks and predictions for Sunday Night Football, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has factored in that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to astound the NFL with not only his arm, but also his decision-making skills. While the 4,500-plus yards and 45 touchdown passes are impressive, it's his team leadership that's driving his squad to greatness. And while he doesn't scramble downfield often, when he does it's always seemingly at a crucial juncture in the game.

Mahomes won't have to do it alone. While the loss of Kareem Hunt was a devastating blow, backup running back Damien Williams has provided a spark off the bench, scoring twice in the Chargers game. Running back Spencer Ware is out with a hamstring injury, so Williams will once again be the focal point of the Chiefs' ground attack.

But just because the Chiefs are lethal offensively doesn't mean they'll cover the Sunday Night Football spread against the Seahawks, who have a huge home-field advantage.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson has thrown 31 touchdowns against just six picks and rushed for more than 300 yards. The Seahawks have shaken off an 0-2 start to become relevant in the NFC playoff picture thanks to Wilson and a revamped defense that's carving out its own identity. Defensive linemen Jarran Reed and Frank Clark have accounted for 20.5 sacks.

The Seahawks lead the league in rushing at 155 yards per game, and Chris Carson is on the verge of 1,000 yards while averaging 4.5 per carry. Carson piled up 148 yards from scrimmage last week and should feast on a Chiefs' defense that's allowing 5.0 yards per carry.

