Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks (7-7) look to keep pace in a tight NFC playoff race when they hit the road to take on Patrick Mahomes the Kansas City Chiefs (11-3) on Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City is 5-1 at home and the Seahawks are 4-3 on the road. The Chiefs needed overtime, but still managed to escape with a 30-24 win over the Houston Texans in Week 15, while Seattle is looking to bounce back from a 21-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. The Chiefs are 4-9-1 and the Seahawks are 6-8 against the spread in 2022.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET. Kansas City is favored by 10 points in the latest Chiefs vs. Seahawks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 49.5.

Chiefs vs. Seahawks spread: Chiefs -10

Chiefs vs. Seahawks over/under: 49.5 points

Chiefs vs. Seahawks money line: Kansas City -480, Seattle +360

What you need to know about the Chiefs

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Chiefs ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Sunday with a 30-24 win over the Texans. It was another big night for Kansas City's QB Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns on 41 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 33 yards.

The Chiefs are stumbling into the contest with the most passing touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 30 on the season, yet they still remain in the hunt for the top seed in the AFC playoff picture. Mahomes has been outstanding for Kansas City in 2022, and has given himself a legitimate chance at winning his second career NFL MVP award. Despite losing his favorite target, Tyreek Hill, this past offseason, the 27-year-old quarterback still leads the NFL in passing yards (4,496) and touchdown passes (35).

What you need to know about the Seahawks

Meanwhile, Seattle came up short against the San Francisco 49ers last Thursday, falling 21-13. Seattle was their own worst enemy and cost themselves 94 yards in penalties. No one had a standout game offensively for the Seahawks, but they got one touchdown from QB Geno Smith. Smith ended up with a quarterback rating of 90.9.

Seattle has experienced some struggles of their own as they are second worst in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game, with 161.1 on average, which could be problematic with the emergence of Chiefs rookie running back Isiah Pacheco. Still, Seattle's potent passing attack should be strong enough to keep this game close. Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are both on pace to finish the season with well over 1,000 receiving yards, while Smith is having a career year completing 71.4% of his pass attempts for 3,671 yards, 26 touchdowns, and eight interceptions for a quarterback rating of 105.3.

