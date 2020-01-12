Chiefs vs. Texans: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch Chiefs vs. Texans football game
Who's Playing
Houston @ Kansas City
Regular Season Records: Houston 10-6; Kansas City 12-4
What to Know
The Kansas City Chiefs earned an extra week of rest but are now set to enter the postseason fray. They will battle the Houston Texans for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 3:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are coming into the contest hot, having won six in a row.
Kansas City beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-21 two weeks ago. The Chiefs' RB Damien Williams was on fire, rushing for two TDs and 124 yards on 12 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Williams' 84-yard touchdown rush down the left side of the field in the third quarter. Williams' sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Houston ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 22-19 win over the Buffalo Bills. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 13 to nothing deficit.
The Chiefs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.
Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Chiefs come into the matchup boasting the fourth most passing yards per game in the NFL at 293.1. Less enviably, the Texans are stumbling into the game with the fourth most passing yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 280.7 on average. It might be a fun afternoon for the Chiefs' receiving core.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $124.00
Odds
The Chiefs are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest NFL odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Chiefs, as the game opened with the Chiefs as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 52
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kansas City have won three out of their last five games against Houston.
- Oct 13, 2019 - Houston 31 vs. Kansas City 24
- Oct 08, 2017 - Kansas City 42 vs. Houston 34
- Sep 18, 2016 - Houston 19 vs. Kansas City 12
- Jan 09, 2016 - Kansas City 30 vs. Houston 0
- Sep 13, 2015 - Kansas City 27 vs. Houston 20
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Texans vs. Chiefs odds, NFL expert picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of the Texans and Chiefs
-
Tannehill makes history in a unique way
Ryan Tannehill has helped bring Tennessee to the AFC Championship
-
Henry makes NFL postseason history
Henry rumbled through the Ravens' defense for 195 yards on the ground
-
2020 NFL playoff schedule breakdown
Get all the info you need, including the times, dates and TV schedule for every NFL playoff...
-
Derrick Henry throws TD pass vs. Ravens
The Ravens definitely didn't see this coming
-
Kirk Cousins comes up short for Vikings
Fair or not, the Vikings' loss to the 49ers is yet another blow to Kirk Cousins' reputation
-
Titans stun No. 1 seed Ravens
The Titans got it done once again with a heavy dosage of Derrick Henry
-
49ers advance to NFC Championship
Minnesota simply got outclassed by a better fighter
-
Broncos vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Raiders football game