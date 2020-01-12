Chiefs vs. Texans: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

Houston @ Kansas City

Regular Season Records: Houston 10-6; Kansas City 12-4

What to Know

The Kansas City Chiefs earned an extra week of rest but are now set to enter the postseason fray. They will battle the Houston Texans for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 3:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are coming into the contest hot, having won six in a row.

Kansas City beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-21 two weeks ago. The Chiefs' RB Damien Williams was on fire, rushing for two TDs and 124 yards on 12 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Williams' 84-yard touchdown rush down the left side of the field in the third quarter. Williams' sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Houston ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 22-19 win over the Buffalo Bills. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 13 to nothing deficit.

The Chiefs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Chiefs come into the matchup boasting the fourth most passing yards per game in the NFL at 293.1. Less enviably, the Texans are stumbling into the game with the fourth most passing yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 280.7 on average. It might be a fun afternoon for the Chiefs' receiving core.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET

Where: Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $124.00

Odds

The Chiefs are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Chiefs, as the game opened with the Chiefs as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

Kansas City have won three out of their last five games against Houston.