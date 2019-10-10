Chiefs vs. Texans: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Kansas City (home) vs. Houston (away)

Current Records: Kansas City 4-1-0; Houston 3-2-0

What to Know

Houston has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will square off against Kansas City at 1 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium. Houston will be seeking to avenge the 42-34 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Oct. 8 of 2017.

Houston's and Atlanta's game last week was close at halftime, but the Texans turned on the heat in the second half with 37 points. The Texans took their matchup against Atlanta by a conclusive 53-32 score. QB Deshaun Watson went supernova for the Texans as he passed for 426 yards and five touchdowns. Watson ended up with a passer rating of 158.30.

Meanwhile, Kansas City and Indianapolis couldn't quite live up to the 55.5-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Kansas City was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 19-13 to Indianapolis. If the result catches you off guard, it should: the Chiefs were the far and away favorite.

Houston's victory lifted them to 3-2 while Kansas City's defeat dropped them down to 4-1. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Chiefs haven't thrown an interception yet this season. As for Houston, they rank first in the league when it comes to forced fumbles, having caused 9 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chiefs are a 5-point favorite against the Texans.

Over/Under: 55

Series History

Kansas City have won three out of their last four games against Houston.