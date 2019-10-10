Chiefs vs. Texans: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Chiefs vs. Texans football game
Who's Playing
Kansas City (home) vs. Houston (away)
Current Records: Kansas City 4-1-0; Houston 3-2-0
What to Know
Houston has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will square off against Kansas City at 1 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium. Houston will be seeking to avenge the 42-34 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Oct. 8 of 2017.
Houston's and Atlanta's game last week was close at halftime, but the Texans turned on the heat in the second half with 37 points. The Texans took their matchup against Atlanta by a conclusive 53-32 score. QB Deshaun Watson went supernova for the Texans as he passed for 426 yards and five touchdowns. Watson ended up with a passer rating of 158.30.
Meanwhile, Kansas City and Indianapolis couldn't quite live up to the 55.5-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Kansas City was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 19-13 to Indianapolis. If the result catches you off guard, it should: the Chiefs were the far and away favorite.
Houston's victory lifted them to 3-2 while Kansas City's defeat dropped them down to 4-1. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Chiefs haven't thrown an interception yet this season. As for Houston, they rank first in the league when it comes to forced fumbles, having caused 9 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Chiefs are a 5-point favorite against the Texans.
Over/Under: 55
Series History
Kansas City have won three out of their last four games against Houston.
- Oct 08, 2017 - Kansas City 42 vs. Houston 34
- Sep 18, 2016 - Houston 19 vs. Kansas City 12
- Jan 09, 2016 - Kansas City 30 vs. Houston 0
- Sep 13, 2015 - Kansas City 27 vs. Houston 20
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
How to watch Giants vs. Patriots
Everything you need to know about Giants-Patriots in Week 6
-
Jags owner hints Ramsey could play
The Jalen Ramsey drama is still going in Jacksonville
-
Jets' Herndon out, Mosley 'doubtful'
Although they'll get their franchise QB back, the Jets will still take the field without at...
-
NFL bans Ravens' dropkick on kickoff
The NFL was not a fan of the way the Ravens kicked the ball off earlier this year
-
Elliott not concerned with fewer touches
The two-time NFL rushing champ isn't worried about his individual numbers, and for good reason
-
Patriots vs. Giants odds, best TNF picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Giants vs. Patriots game 10,000 times.
-
49ers vs. Browns takeaways
San Francisco runs wild against a Cleveland team that struggled in all facets in prime time
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too