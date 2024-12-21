Chiefs vs. Texans live updates: Inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch Saturday's game

In the first of two Saturday afternoon games to kick off Week 16, the Kansas City Chiefs play host to the Houston Texans in a matchup with enormous implications for the AFC playoff picture.

Kansas City is still holding onto the conference's No. 1 seed with its 13-1 record, but faces three teams currently in playoff position over the final three weeks of the season. It looked like the Chiefs might be without Patrick Mahomes for this game, but the superstar quarterback instead was a full participant in practice all week and will be under center here. Mahomes also gets one of his top weapons back in Marquise Brown, who will make his season debut after suffering a shoulder injury on the first drive of the preseason.

Houston, meanwhile, is firmly in control of the AFC South but is still jockeying for seeding with whichever team wins the AFC North. The Texans get Kansas City and then Baltimore in their next two games, and those results will likely determine whether they sit in the No. 3 or No. 4 seed when January rolls around. The Texans haven't been quite as explosive this year as many expected them to be, and they have three weeks to kick things into gear before trying to make a playoff run.

Which of these two contenders will emerge with a victory? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the afternoon as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Chiefs vs. Texans where to watch



Date: Saturday, Dec. 21 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)

Channel: NBC | Stream: fubo

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Chiefs -3.5, O/U 42