Chiefs vs. Texans live updates: Inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch Saturday's game

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs try to wrap up the No. 1 seed in the AFC

In the first of two Saturday afternoon games to kick off Week 16, the Kansas City Chiefs play host to the Houston Texans in a matchup with enormous implications for the AFC playoff picture. 

Kansas City is still holding onto the conference's No. 1 seed with its 13-1 record, but faces three teams currently in playoff position over the final three weeks of the season. It looked like the Chiefs might be without Patrick Mahomes for this game, but the superstar quarterback instead was a full participant in practice all week and will be under center here. Mahomes also gets one of his top weapons back in Marquise Brown, who will make his season debut after suffering a shoulder injury on the first drive of the preseason.

Houston, meanwhile, is firmly in control of the AFC South but is still jockeying for seeding with whichever team wins the AFC North. The Texans get Kansas City and then Baltimore in their next two games, and those results will likely determine whether they sit in the No. 3 or No. 4 seed when January rolls around. The Texans haven't been quite as explosive this year as many expected them to be, and they have three weeks to kick things into gear before trying to make a playoff run.

Which of these two contenders will emerge with a victory? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the afternoon as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Chiefs vs. Texans where to watch

Date: Saturday, Dec. 21 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)
Channel: NBC | Stream: fubo
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Odds: Chiefs -3.5, O/U 42

Updating Live
(1)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Not much of a limp for Patrick Mahomes

Kevin Steimle
December 21, 2024, 3:42 PM
Dec. 21, 2024, 10:42 am EST

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    3:37

    Patrick Mahomes Set To Suit Up Saturday vs. Houston

  • Image thumbnail
    3:16

    NFL Saturday Preview: Steelers Visit Ravens With Chance To Clinch AFC North

  • Image thumbnail
    2:40

    NFL Saturday Preview: Lamar, Ravens Look To Solve Steelers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:34

    This Just In: Ravens Waived WR Diontae Johnson

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    Through The Air Presented By United

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Bills With 2nd Easiest Remaining SOS, Host Patriots

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Chargers Win Opens Door For Bengals Playoff Push

  • Image thumbnail
    4:28

    Patrick Mahomes (Ankle) Set To Start vs. Texans

  • Image thumbnail
    2:04

    Steelers, Ravens Meet With Division Title At Stake

  • Image thumbnail
    1:26

    Patrick Mahomes Starting Saturday vs. Texans

  • Image thumbnail
    4:18

    Chargers Defeat Broncos 34-27

  • Image thumbnail
    1:11

    Chargers Score 21 Unanswered, Inch Closer To Playoff Berth

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    Free-Kick Works To Perfection

  • Image thumbnail
    3:11

    Week 16 TNF Highlights: Broncos at Chargers (12/19)

  • Image thumbnail
    3:37

    Herbert Leads Chargers To Crucial Victory Over Broncos

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Fair Catch Free Kick Comes Back To Haunt Denver

  • Image thumbnail
    3:49

    Bo Nix Struggles Emerge Down The Stretch

  • Image thumbnail
    2:33

    AFC Playoff Picture: Ceiling For Chargers Ahead Of Postseason

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    AFC Playoff Picture: Broncos Path To Playoffs Takes Hit With TNF Loss

  • Image thumbnail
    0:41

    Week 16 Best Bets: Top Player Prop Wager To Make Now

See All NFL Videos