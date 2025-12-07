The Week 14 edition "Sunday Night Football" between the Houston Texans (7-5) and the Kansas City Chiefs (6-6) isn't a playoff game, but the stakes, especially for the host Chiefs, give the matchup that type of feel.

Kansas City has a 38% chance to make the playoffs according to SportsLine, their first time under 50% in the Patrick Mahomes era --since he became their full-time starter at quarterback in 2018. Kansas City is favored in each of their final five games, but they have just a 16% chance to win out, per SportsLine. Houston is trending in a much more positive direction with victories in seven of their last nine games following an 0-3 start to the 2025 season. They're trying to become the first team in NFL history to make the playoffs twice after an 0-3 start, something the Texans accomplished in 2018. The Texans have much more wiggle room, just one game back of the AFC South co-leaders -- the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) and the Indianapolis Colts (8-4).

This game presents a heavyweight matchup when Mahomes and Co. have the football. Houston's No. 1 scoring defense (16.5 points per game allowed) and No. 1 total defense (265.7 total yards per game allowed) that is also allowing the fewest passing yards per game outside the pocket (11.0) versus Mahomes, who leads the league in passing yards per game outside the pocket (73.4). The last time Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud faced the Chiefs he was sacked eight times in a 23-14 AFC divisional round defeat last season.

Which team will earn a hard-fought win to bolster their playoff hopes? Follow along in our live blog below where we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game to find out!

Where to watch Texans vs. Chiefs live