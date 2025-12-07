Skip to Main Content
Chiefs vs. Texans live updates: Patrick Mahomes and C.J. Stroud face off on 'SNF'

Kansas City hosts Houston on 'Sunday Night Football' in a game with huge AFC playoff implications

By
1 min read

The Week 14 edition "Sunday Night Football" between the Houston Texans (7-5) and the Kansas City Chiefs (6-6) isn't a playoff game, but the stakes, especially for the host Chiefs, give the matchup that type of feel. 

Kansas City has a 38% chance to make the playoffs according to SportsLine, their first time under 50% in the Patrick Mahomes era --since he became their full-time starter at quarterback in 2018. Kansas City is favored in each of their final five games, but they have just a 16% chance to win out, per SportsLine. Houston is trending in a much more positive direction with victories in seven of their last nine games following an 0-3 start to the 2025 season. They're trying to become the first team in NFL history to make the playoffs twice after an 0-3 start, something the Texans accomplished in 2018. The Texans have much more wiggle room, just one game back of the AFC South co-leaders -- the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) and the Indianapolis Colts (8-4). 

This game presents a heavyweight matchup when Mahomes and Co. have the football. Houston's No. 1 scoring defense (16.5 points per game allowed) and No. 1 total defense (265.7 total yards per game allowed) that is also allowing the fewest passing yards per game outside the pocket (11.0) versus Mahomes, who leads the league in passing yards per game outside the pocket (73.4). The last time Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud faced the Chiefs he was sacked eight times in a 23-14 AFC divisional round defeat last season. 

Which team will earn a hard-fought win to bolster their playoff hopes? Follow along in our live blog below where we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game to find out!  

Where to watch Texans vs. Chiefs live

  • When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
  • TV: NBC
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Chiefs -3.5; O/U 41.5 

Updating Live
(6)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Chiefs won both matchups with the Texans last season including the playoffs

Kansas City won the Week 16 matchup 27-19, a game Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud had two interceptions in. The Texans also won the AFC divisional round matchup 23-14 after sacking Stroud eight times. In that playoff game, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had 117 yards receiving and a touchdown on seven catches. 

Head-to-head last seasonTexansChiefs

Wins

0

2

PPG

16.5

25.0

Turnovers

2

0

Times sacked

10

4

 
Pinned
Clutch play in close games has been key in Texans' turnaround

Houston began the season 0-5 in one score games, but the Texans are now 4-0 in one-score games during their four-game winning streak. 

 
Pinned
Pinned
Texans trying to make history

Houston has won seven of their of their last nine games following an 0-3 start. They're trying to become the first franchise in NFL history to make the playoffs twice after an 0-3 start. The Texans also accomplished the feat in 2018. 

Teams to make playoffs after 0-3 start

  • 1992 Chargers
  • 1995 Lions
  • 1998 Bills
  • 2018 Texans

* 2025 Texans started 0-3

 
Pinned
Week 14 serves up a must-win game for the Chiefs

Kansas City has a 38% chance to make the playoffs according to SportsLine, their first time under 50% in the Patrick Mahomes era --since he became their full-time starter at quarterback in 2018. Kansas City is favored in each of their final five games, but they have just a 16% chance to win out, per SportsLine.  

Chiefs final five gamesOpponentChance to win

Week 14

Texans (7-5)

62%

Week 15

Chargers (8-4)

65%

Week 16

at Titans (2-11)

81%

Week 17

Broncos (10-2)

63%

Week 18

at Raiders (2-10)

79%

 
Pinned
