While nearly every other sports league's season was altered in some way by the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL is prepared to begin on time with the 2020 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, Sept. 10. The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Houston Texans after two memorable games between the teams last season. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. This will be the third meeting between the teams in 11 months, as Kansas City avenged a loss in Week 6 of the 2019 campaign by posting a 51-31 victory in the AFC Divisional Round after allowing the game's first 24 points.

Houston will seek its third straight AFC South title and seventh in 10 seasons, but must find a way to get over the hump in the playoffs since it has yet to record multiple wins in a postseason. Kansas City is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Texans odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 54.

Here are the NFL odds from William Hill and trends for Texans vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Texans spread: Kansas City -9.5

Chiefs vs. Texans over-under: 54 points

Chiefs vs. Texans money line: Kansas City -450, Houston +350

KC: Chiefs have won nine straight since losing to Tennessee in Week 10 last season

HOU: QB Deshaun Watson has thrown 26 touchdown passes each of the last two years

Why the Chiefs can cover

Patrick Mahomes is entering his third season as an NFL starting quarterback and has already become the new face of the league. The former first-round draft pick, who will celebrate his 24th birthday on Sept. 17, was the NFL MVP in his first year under center for the Chiefs and named Super Bowl MVP after guiding the team to a 31-20 victory over the 49ers on Feb. 2.

Mahomes won't have Damien Williams in the backfield after the running back, who caught the go-ahead touchdown pass against San Francisco with 2:44 remaining and sealed the win with a 38-yard scoring run with 1:12 left, opted out of the 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns. Instead, Kansas City's feature back will be Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who was selected in the first round of this year's NFL Draft after helping LSU win the NCAA national title.

Why the Texans can cover

Like Mahomes, Watson has emerged into one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL after only two full seasons as a starter. The Clemson product, who turns 25 on Sept. 14, is a threat with his arm and his legs, as he's thrown for at least 3,850 yards and run for over 400 in each of the last two campaigns. Watson likely will be counted on more than ever in 2020 since top receiver DeAndre Hopkins was shipped to the Arizona Cardinals in March in one of the most criticized trades in league history.

Watson still will have weapons at his disposal, as the Texans made a pair of additions at wide receiver and hope Will Fuller V can avoid another injury-plagued season after undergoing core muscle surgery in January. Brandin Cooks, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Rams in April, will be expected to fill some of the void created by Hopkins' departure.

The Texans also brought in veteran Randall Cobb, who made 55 catches for 828 yards and three TDs with the Dallas Cowboys last year after spending the previous eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

