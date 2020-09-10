After an offseason of uncertainty and a preseason of unknowns, the 2020 NFL Kickoff Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans will feature two of the league's premier quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. Kickoff is on Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. ET from Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs eliminated the Texans from the NFL playoffs last season in the divisional round en route to a Super Bowl victory and hold a 7-5 lead in the Chiefs vs. Texans series.

Kansas City is a nine-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Texans odds from William Hill after the spread opened at 10, while the over-under for total points scored is 54. Before locking in any Texans vs. Chiefs picks, make sure you see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception five years ago. It also enters the 2020 NFL season on an incredible 96-65 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Chiefs vs. Texans. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NFL odds from William Hill and trends for Texans vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Texans spread: Kansas City -9

Chiefs vs. Texans over-under: 54 points

Chiefs vs. Texans money line: Kansas City -450, Houston +370

KC: Chiefs have won nine straight since losing to Tennessee in Week 10 last season

HOU: QB Deshaun Watson has thrown 26 touchdown passes each of the last two years

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City had one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL last season, and won its first Super Bowl in 50 years as a result. In the offseason, the Chiefs drafted LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round. Adding a dynamic rusher to one of the league's most potent passing games has the potential to make the defending champs even more challenging with the ball in their hands.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed a long-term extension after throwing for 9,128 yards and 76 touchdowns in two full seasons in Kansas City. Mahomes has receivers Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and Mecole Hardman as downfield targets, while tight end Travis Kelce was fourth among all pass-catchers in 2019 with 1,229 receiving yards. Plus, Kansas City's home turf is still a formidable one, as the Chiefs are 6-0-1 against the spread at home in their last seven games.

Why the Texans can cover

While Houston was panned for its offseason trade that sent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals, the Texans made corresponding moves to help Watson replace his top target. They acquired speedster Brandin Cooks from the Rams and signed veteran receiver Randall Cobb. While there's plenty of evidence that other key pieces on offense like David Johnson and Will Fuller V may not stay healthy all season, both will be in the Texans' starting lineup without any injury concerns on Thursday.

The Texans proved to be a tough team to blow out last season as well. In fact, they lost just three games by more than 10 points. One of those, the Week 17 loss to the Titans, came with several starters resting for the playoffs.

With Arrowhead Stadium allowing just 22 percent capacity in Week 1, the home-field edge for Kansas City should be mitigated, giving Houston a chance to keep this game within the spread.

How to make Chiefs vs. Texans picks

The model is leaning under the total, saying no running back accounts for more than 60 yards, and it also has generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Chiefs vs. Texans? And which side of the spread is hitting well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texans vs. Chiefs spread to jump on in the 2020 NFL Kickoff, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.