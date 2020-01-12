Chiefs vs. Texans odds, line: NFL Playoff picks, bracket predictions from top simulation on 96-65 roll

The Kansas City Chiefs look to improve their disappointing postseason record when they host the Houston Texans in an AFC divisional-round game on Sunday. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 3:05 p.m. ET. Kansas City (12-4) has been successful during the regular season, reaching double-digit victories the last five years. However, the Chiefs, who are 5-0-1 against the spread in their last six outings, have won only two of their 14 playoff contests since defeating the Houston Oilers in the divisional round following the 1993 season.

The Texans (11-6) will attempt to even their all-time playoff record at 5-5 after defeating Buffalo in overtime during wild-card weekend. Kansas City is a 9.5-point favorite in the current Chiefs vs. Texans odds after the spread opened at 7.5, while the over-under for total points scored is 51, up from an open of 49. Before locking in any Texans vs. Chiefs picks or NFL predictions, make sure you see what SportsLine's proven projection model has to say.

Now, the model has set its sights on Chiefs vs. Texans. Here are the NFL lines and trends for Texans vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Texans spread: Kansas City -9.5

Chiefs vs. Texans over-under: 51 points

Chiefs vs. Texans money line: Kansas City -446, Houston +346

HOU: QB Deshaun Watson led the team with seven rushing touchdowns

KC: Chiefs have allowed an average of 11.5 points during their winning streak

Why the Chiefs can cover

The model knows the Chiefs ranked eighth in the league in pass defense during the regular season with an average of 221.4 yards allowed. They were tied for fifth with 16 interceptions and registered 45 sacks to finish just one behind Washington for 10th overall.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu has been a major factor in Kansas City's success against the pass, recording one-quarter of the team's interceptions. The 27-year-old from LSU, who spent last season with the Texans, was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for December after notching 25 tackles, two picks and one sack in five contests. The Chiefs will be without one of their top pass defenders in Juan Thornhill, however, as the rookie safety suffered a torn ACL in the regular-season finale.

Kansas City's pass rush features defensive tackle Chris Jones (team-high nine sacks) and ends Frank Clark (seven sacks in last eight games) and Terrell Suggs, who is eighth on the NFL's all-time list with 139 career sacks.

Why the Texans can cover

The Texans were out of sync against the Bills in the first half last weekend, gaining only 81 total yards, a number that could be attributed to the fact that regulars like quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins sat out the regular-season finale. But Houston got back on track after halftime, amassing 279 yards and all 22 of its points.

Despite the lack of first-half production, Watson was on his game against Buffalo and completed 20-of-25 passes for 247 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for a team-high, and season-best, 55 yards and a score. The 24-year-old Clemson product led the Texans with seven rushing TDs during the regular season and was second on the team with 413 yards on the ground.

