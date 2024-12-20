Teams already locked into the NFL playoff bracket will clash when the Houston Texans battle the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. It will mark the second of three games in a 10-day span for both teams. Houston is coming off a 20-12 win over the Miami Dolphins, while Kansas City defeated the Cleveland Browns, 21-7, in Week 15. The Texans (9-5), who have already clinched the AFC South title, are riding a two-game winning streak. The Chiefs (13-1), who have clinched their ninth consecutive AFC West championship, the second-longest streak in NFL history, have won four in a row.

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., is set for 1 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Texans vs. Chiefs odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 42. Before you make any Texans vs. Chiefs bets or NFL picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein, considering his mastery of picks involving Houston.

Chiefs vs. Texans spread: Kansas City -3.5

Chiefs vs. Texans over/under: 42 points

Chiefs vs. Texans money line: Houston +158, Kansas City -189

HOU: Texans have hit the money line in 15 of their last 22 games (+5.00 units)

KC: Chiefs are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games

Why the Chiefs can cover

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is expected to play, but if he can't go, veteran backup Carson Wentz would get the call. Mahomes had two touchdown passes and no interceptions last week, his 74th career game with two or more touchdown passes, tied with Hall of Famer Peyton Manning for most-ever by a quarterback in his first eight seasons. Mahomes will look for his fifth game in a row without a pick. He has dominated the Texans in his career with nine touchdowns (eight passing, one rushing) with one interception and a 115.5 rating in three career starts against them. He has thrown two or more touchdown passes in each start against Houston.

Tight end Travis Kelce will look for his fifth game in a row with four or more catches. He had 10 catches for 105 yards in his last meeting against the Texans. Kelce ranks third among tight ends with 84 receptions this season. For his career, he has 991 receptions for 12,037 yards (12.1 average) and 76 touchdowns in 172 career games. In six career games against Houston, he has 39 receptions for 451 yards and three touchdowns.

Why the Texans can cover

Quarterback C.J. Stroud powers the Houston offense. He completed 18 of 26 attempts (69.2%) for 131 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions and a 106.4 rating last week. Stroud will look for his third game in a row with no interceptions and a 95-plus rating. He has not thrown an interception in three of his past four road games. He needs 252 passing yards to become the ninth quarterback ever with 3,500 or more passing yards in each of his first two seasons.

Running back Joe Mixon had 56 yards from scrimmage last week against Miami with five catches. He has 50-plus yards from scrimmage in 10 of his 11 games this season. Mixon has played well on the road in 2024 and has 100-plus rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in each of his six road games. He needs 90 rushing yards for his fifth career season with 1,000 or more rushing yards.

