Chiefs vs. Texans: Picks, how to watch and stream online for 'Sunday Night Football'

Before the season, the idea that the Chiefs' Week 5 clash against the Texans on Sunday would be one of the most exciting games of Week 5 was insane. Now? It's actually one of the best games scheduled for Sunday in terms of entertainment and maybe even quality.

The Chiefs, the only remaining unbeaten team in the NFL, will head to Houston this week to take on the Texans, a team that looked pathetic in Week 1 with Tom Savage under center and are now suddenly one of the most explosive teams in football with rookie Deshaun Watson at quarterback. It's a matchup between two legitimate playoff contenders in the AFC. The Chiefs are fresh off a late-second win over the Redskins while the Texans just hung 57 points on the Titans.

It should be a fun one.

How to watch, stream

Kickoff: Oct. 8, 8:30 p.m. ET



Oct. 8, 8:30 p.m. ET TV: NBC



NBC Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Can the Chiefs keep scoring like this?

Through four weeks, the Chiefs are averaging 30.5 points per game. Alex Smith has the league's best passer rating (124.2). And rookie running back Kareem Hunt leads the NFL in rushing yards with 502. If you thought the Chiefs would have one of the league's best offenses in 2017 -- especially after cutting Jeremy Maclin and losing Spencer Ware to an injury -- well, you somehow predicted the most shocking aspect of the 2017 NFL season. The Chiefs are the best team in football! Weird.

The Chiefs will face a stiff test, though, considering the Texans' defense ranks fifth in yards allowed per game and fourth in DVOA.

Is Deshaun Watson legit?

The same be said about the Texans. Who thought Watson would be this good this soon considering he couldn't even beat out Savage in training camp? In Watson's brief career, he has completed 64.9 percent of his passes, averaged 7.11 yards per attempt, thrown seven touchdowns and four interceptions, rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns, and posted a 91.7 passer rating.

Watson will also have a tough matchup. The Chiefs' defense is ranked 10th in points allowed per game and 11th in DVOA.

Prisco's Pick

According to SportsLine, the Chiefs are favored by one point. CBS Sports' Pete Prisco likes the Chiefs (yes, he actually likes the Chiefs!) to win 17-14, which means he likes them to cover. Here's why:

The Chiefs are riding high as the last undefeated team in the league, but they face a tough test here on a short week. The Texans have emerged as a real AFC threat with Deshaun Watson playing well. But I think the Chiefs will go into Texas and remain undefeated.

See all of our NFL Expert Picks for Week 5 right here.