In the Week 14 edition of "Sunday Night Football," the Kansas City Chiefs play host to the Houston Texans.

Kansas City is coming off a Thanksgiving day loss to the Dallas Cowboys in a game on CBS that set the all-time NFL regular-season viewership record. The Chiefs have lost three of their last four since rising to a season-high two games above .500 and are in serious danger of missing the playoffs for the first time during the Patrick Mahomes/Andy Reid era. They desperately need to come away with a win here to keep their season alive.

Houston captured a much-needed victory over the division rival Indianapolis Colts last week to improve to 7-5. The Texans have now won four games in a row since falling to 3-5 on the season, and now they have their quarterback, C.J. Stroud, back in the lineup. They're still on the outside of the playoff picture and looking in, though, so they also need to keep stacking victories to remain in the hunt for the postseason.

Which of these two teams will come away with the win? We'll find out soon enough. But before they square off on Sunday night, here's a look at how you can watch the game, as well as some of the key storylines at play.

Where to watch Chiefs vs. Texans live

Date: Sunday, Dec. 7 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 7 | 8:20 p.m. ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri) TV: NBC

NBC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Chiefs -3.5; O/U 41.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Key Storylines

Chiefs playoff hopes. Kansas City is 6-6 and in 10th place in the AFC. The Chiefs probably need to win all five of their games down the stretch of the season to even make the playoffs. They can maybe go 4-1 and still have a chance to get into the dance. They begin with this game against Houston, then finish out December and early January with games against the Chargers, Titans, Broncos and Raiders. There should be two gimme wins on that schedule against Tennessee and Vegas, but the other three contests are difficult matchups against playoff hopefuls. It's not going to be easy to make the needed run for a postseason spot.

Houston is 7-5 and in eighth place in the AFC. The Texans have more paths to the postseason than do the Chiefs because not only can they compete for a wild card berth, but they can also potentially win the AFC South. The Jaguars and Colts are only a game ahead of the Texans at 8-4 apiece. Houston has this game against Kansas City, followed by games against the Cardinals, Raiders, Chargers and Colts to close out the season. They should be able to beat Arizona and Vegas, but again, the other three games are difficult ones against playoff hopefuls. It won't be easy for them to make the needed run for the postseason, either. Kansas City's O-line injuries. The Chiefs will be without both of their starting tackles for this game. Josh Simmons went on injured reserve with a wrist injuries and Jawaan Taylor has already been ruled out with triceps and knee issues. They could also potentially be without guard Trey Smith, who has yet to practice this week due to an ankle injury. That'd leave them down three important starts in front of Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs will be without both of their starting tackles for this game. Josh Simmons went on injured reserve with a wrist injuries and Jawaan Taylor has already been ruled out with triceps and knee issues. They could also potentially be without guard Trey Smith, who has yet to practice this week due to an ankle injury. That'd leave them down three important starts in front of Patrick Mahomes. Houston's dominant defense. The Texans are shutting down everyone in their path right now. Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, in particular, are totally taking over games, while the rest of the defensive front is also making things incredibly difficult for opposing offenses and the secondary's coverage has been remarkably sticky throughout the year. This is a unit playing at an extraordinarily high level at a key moment of the season, and given the matchup and Kansas City's injury issues up front, could pose a significant challenge for the Chiefs.

Chiefs vs. Texans prediction, pick

I'm going down with the Patrick Mahomes/Andy Reid ship.

Pick: Chiefs 23, Texans 16 | (Kansas City -3.5, Under 41.5)