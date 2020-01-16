Chiefs vs. Titans: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Tennessee @ Kansas City

Regular Season Records: Tennessee 9-7; Kansas City 12-4

What to Know

On Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium at 3:05 p.m. ET, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans will grapple for the AFC championship and a ticket to the Super Bowl. Kansas City will be seeking to avenge the 35-32 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 10 of last year.

The Chiefs had enough points to win and then some against the Houston Texans last week, taking their matchup 51-31. Kansas City was down 21 to nothing at the end of the first quarter, but the squad rallied to mount a comeback.

Kansas City's defense was a presence, as it got past Houston's offensive line to sack QB Patrick Mahomes five times. Leading the way was DE Frank Clark and his three sacks. Clark now has 11 sacks through Week 19.

Meanwhile, Tennessee earned some more postseason success in their game last week. They enjoyed a cozy 28-12 win over the Baltimore Ravens. It was another big night for RB Derrick Henry, who threw one touchdown in addition to picking up 195 yards on the ground on 30 carries.

A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Kansas City enters the contest with 293.1 passing yards per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Tennessee has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the contest boasting the third most overall touchdowns in the NFL at 50. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET

Where: Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tennessee have won all of the games they've played against Kansas City in the last six years.