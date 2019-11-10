Chiefs vs. Titans odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 10 predictions from proven computer model

Two AFC teams looking for a key victory will collide on Sunday when the Tennessee Titans host the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Chiefs (6-3) are 4-0 on the road and maintained their one-game lead over Oakland in the AFC West by posting a 26-23 home win over the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. The Titans (4-5) had their two-game winning streak halted with last Sunday's 30-20 defeat in Carolina, falling to 2-3 on the road and remaining two-games behind first-place Houston in the AFC South. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to make his return to the starting lineup after missing Kansas City's last two games with a dislocated kneecap. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a six-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Titans odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 49.5. Before you make any Titans vs. Chiefs picks of your own, you need to hear what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model has taken into account that the Titans suffered a devastating loss to the Carolina Panthers last week, falling 30-20. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 27-of-39 passes for 331 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Tannehill also scored a touchdown on the ground, his first rushing touchdown of the season. Running back Derrick Henry continued his strong 2019 campaign, rushing 13 times for 63 yards and a score.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, were able to grind out a solid victory over Minnesota last week, winning 26-23. Running back Damien Williams was sensational for Kansas City, recording 12 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill also had a strong showing against the Vikings, securing six catches for 140 yards and a score.

Kansas City has scored at least 30 points in three of its four away games thus far and is 3-1 against the spread during that span. Plus, the model has taken into account how well Hill has played since returning from injury earlier this season. Over his last four games, Hill has recorded 20 catches for 370 yards and four touchdowns. Kansas City possesses the second-ranked passing offense in the league (300.7 yards), but had a strong defensive showing in its last road game, allowing a total of 205 yards while giving up just six points against the Broncos.

