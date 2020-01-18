Chiefs vs. Titans odds, spread: 2020 AFC Championship Game picks, predictions from advanced model on 96-65 run

The Kansas City Chiefs attempt to post back-to-back playoff wins for the first time in over 25 years when they host the Tennessee Titans in the 2020 AFC Championship Game on Sunday. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 3:05 p.m. ET. Kansas City (13-4) registered its seventh straight win dating back to the regular season last Sunday, rallying from an early 24-point deficit to trounce Houston, 51-31, in the divisional round. The Chiefs, who are 6-0-1 against the spread in their last seven contests, haven't won consecutive postseason games since knocking off Pittsburgh and the Houston Oilers in 1993.

Tennessee (11-7) is looking to extend its successful run since replacing starting quarterback Marcus Mariota with Ryan Tannehill in Week 7. The Titans have gone 9-3 since the change, clinching a playoff berth with a victory over the Texans in their regular-season finale before defeating New England in a wild-card matchup and top-seeded Baltimore in the divisional round. Kansas City is a touchdown favorite in the current Chiefs vs. Titans odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 53 after opening at 51. Before locking in any Titans vs. Chiefs picks or 2020 AFC Championship Game predictions, make sure you see what SportsLine's proven projection model has to say.

Chiefs vs. Titans spread: Kansas City -7

Chiefs vs. Titans over-under: 53 points

Chiefs vs. Titans money line: Kansas City -337, Tennessee +271

TEN: Titans have scored a TD in 12 straight red-zone opportunities

KC: QB Patrick Mahomes has eight TD passes in three career playoff games

Why the Chiefs can cover

The model knows the Chiefs are a scoring machine, as they put together eight consecutive drives against the Texans that resulted in points after falling behind 24-0, with the first seven ending in touchdowns. Kansas City finished the regular season with an average of 28.2 points, scoring at least 23 in all but one of its 16 contests.

The Chiefs registered 41 straight points in their divisional-round win, the most since the New York Jets annihilated Indianapolis, 41-0, in their 2002 wild-card contest. Running back Damien Williams and tight end Travis Kelce each recorded three touchdowns last week, with the latter joining Dave Casper (1977 divisional round) and Rob Gronkowski (2011 divisional round) as the only tight ends since 1950 with a trio of receiving scores in a postseason game.

Why the Titans can cover

But just because Kansas City has plenty of firepower doesn't mean it'll cover the Titans vs. Chiefs spread in the AFC Championship Game 2020. After ending the Patriots' hopes of winning a second straight Super Bowl championship with their rushing attack, the Titans used a similar formula to take down a top-seeded Ravens team that hadn't lost since late September. Derrick Henry, who was the NFL's leading rusher in the regular season and has been unstoppable since returning from a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury, ran for 195 yards against Baltimore and also threw a touchdown pass to help lead Tennessee to its first AFC Championship Game appearance since 2002.

Despite allowing Lamar Jackson to throw for 365 yards and run for another 143, the Titans' defense made life difficult for the MVP favorite in his second career playoff game, sacking him four times while forcing three turnovers, two of which led to touchdowns for Tennessee.

