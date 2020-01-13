Chiefs vs. Titans odds, spread: 2020 AFC Championship Game picks, predictions from model on 96-65 run

The Kansas City Chiefs seek their first Super Bowl berth in 50 years when they host the surprising Tennessee Titans in the 2020 AFC Championship Game on Sunday. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 3:05 p.m. ET. Kansas City (13-4) appeared to be on its way to another disappointing playoff loss, as it allowed the game's first 24 points before scoring 41 straight en route to a 51-31 destruction of Houston in the AFC divisional round.

Tennessee (11-7) hopes to continue its Cinderella playoff run after upsetting New England and Baltimore on the road for its first multi-win postseason since reaching Super Bowl XXXIV after the 1999 campaign. The Titans have gone 9-3 since making Ryan Tannehill their starting quarterback. Kansas City is a 7.5-point favorite in the current Chiefs vs. Titans odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 52. Before locking in any Titans vs. Chiefs picks or 2020 AFC Championship Game predictions, make sure you see what SportsLine's proven projection model has to say.

Chiefs vs. Titans spread: Kansas City -7.5

Chiefs vs. Titans over-under: 52 points

Chiefs vs. Titans money line: Kansas City -352, Tennessee +280

TEN: Titans have scored a TD in 12 straight red-zone opportunities

KC: QB Patrick Mahomes has eight TD passes in three career playoff games

Why the Chiefs can cover

The model knows that the Chiefs are coming off the largest comeback in franchise history and the fourth-biggest ever in the NFL playoffs. Down 24-0 against the Texans, Kansas City needed a total of eight plays in a span of 3 minutes, 24 seconds to cut the deficit to three and became the first team to win by 20 points after trailing by at least that amount.

Mahomes put on a dazzling display over the final three quarters to finish with 321 passing yards and five touchdowns while also gaining 53 on the ground to become the first player with 300 yards passing, 50 rushing and five scoring tosses in a postseason contest. The 2018 NFL MVP recorded four TD passes in the second quarter to join Doug Williams (Super Bowl XXII) as the only quarterbacks to throw for a quartet of scores in one period of a playoff game.

Why the Titans can cover

But just because Kansas City has plenty of firepower doesn't mean it'll cover the Titans vs. Chiefs spread in the AFC Championship Game 2020. After ending the Patriots' hopes of winning a second straight Super Bowl championship with their rushing attack, the Titans used a similar formula to take down a top-seeded Ravens team that hadn't lost since late September. Derrick Henry, who was the NFL's leading rusher in the regular season and has been unstoppable since returning from a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury, ran for 195 yards against Baltimore and also threw a touchdown pass to help lead Tennessee to its first AFC Championship Game appearance since 2002.

Despite allowing Lamar Jackson to throw for 365 yards and run for another 143, the Titans' defense made life difficult for the MVP favorite in his second career playoff game, sacking him four times while forcing three turnovers, two of which led to touchdowns for Tennessee.

