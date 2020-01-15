Chiefs vs. Titans odds, spread: 2020 AFC Championship Game picks, predictions from top model on 96-65 run

The Kansas City Chiefs attempt to erase the memory of last year's disappointment when they return to the AFC Championship Game to host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 3:05 p.m. ET. Kansas City (13-4) hosted this contest last January and suffered a 37-31 overtime loss to New England without having a chance to possess the ball in the extra period. The Chiefs, who are 5-0-1 against the spread in their last six games as the favorite, took out some of their frustration against Houston last weekend, overcoming an early 24-point deficit to post a 51-31 victory in the divisional round.

Tennessee (11-7), meanwhile, is looking to record three wins in a postseason for the second time in franchise history after knocking off the Patriots and top-seeded Baltimore on the road. The Titans, who gained over 200 yards on the ground in each triumph, notched three playoff victories in 1999 before losing to the Rams in Super Bowl XXXIV. Kansas City is a 7.5-point favorite in the current Chiefs vs. Titans odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 52.5. Before locking in any Titans vs. Chiefs picks or 2020 AFC Championship Game predictions, make sure you see what SportsLine's proven projection model has to say.

Chiefs vs. Titans spread: Kansas City -7.5

Chiefs vs. Titans over-under: 52.5 points

Chiefs vs. Titans money line: Kansas City -350, Tennessee +280

TEN: Titans have scored a TD in 12 straight red-zone opportunities

KC: QB Patrick Mahomes has eight TD passes in three career playoff games

Why the Chiefs can cover

The model knows that the Chiefs broke out of their early funk in a big way last Sunday, recording points on eight consecutive possessions after falling behind 24-0. Kansas City scored 28 of its points in the second quarter after finishing the regular season with a franchise-record 177 in that period. With that second-quarter onslaught, the Chiefs became the first team in NFL history - regular season or playoffs - to be either tied or lead at halftime after trailing by at least 24 points in the first half.

Tight end Travis Kelce secured three touchdown catches against Houston after totaling five during the regular season and finished with a franchise-best 10 receptions for 134 yards. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 321 yards and five touchdowns against the Texans. The 2018 NFL MVP also had massive success against the Titans earlier this season, completing 72 percent of his passes for 446 yards and three touchdowns.

Why the Titans can cover

But just because Kansas City has plenty of firepower doesn't mean it'll cover the Titans vs. Chiefs spread in the AFC Championship Game 2020. After ending the Patriots' hopes of winning a second straight Super Bowl championship with their rushing attack, the Titans used a similar formula to take down a top-seeded Ravens team that hadn't lost since late September. Derrick Henry, who was the NFL's leading rusher in the regular season and has been unstoppable since returning from a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury, ran for 195 yards against Baltimore and also threw a touchdown pass to help lead Tennessee to its first AFC Championship Game appearance since 2002.

Despite allowing Lamar Jackson to throw for 365 yards and run for another 143, the Titans' defense made life difficult for the MVP favorite in his second career playoff game, sacking him four times while forcing three turnovers, two of which led to touchdowns for Tennessee.

