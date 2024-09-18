Peyton Hendershot is off to waivers. The Kansas City Chiefs waived the third-year tight end on Monday following the team's Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hendershot, acquired by Kansas City in a late summer trade with the Dallas Cowboys, was inactive for the opener against the Baltimore Ravens, but did make the game-day roster for Week 2. The 25-year-old saw limited action, playing on just seven special teams snaps.

While Hendershot's tenure around the defending champions was short-lived, it did prove costly for the organization. Standing on the sideline inactive for the opener, Hendershot shoved Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith after he had hit Patrick Mahomes as he ran out of bounds. That shove resulted in Hendershot being fined $5,472, while the franchise was docked $100,000 for the infraction.

Hendershot entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana in 2022. He signed on with the Cowboys and stayed with the organization for the next two seasons before being dealt to Kansas City this summer. The former All-Big Ten tight end has caught 15 balls on 23 targets throughout his career for 141 yards receiving and two touchdowns. He also has two rushing attempts and one touchdown on the ground.