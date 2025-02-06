NEW ORLEANS -- The narratives that seem to follow Jalen Hurts around typically get disproven. Hurts facing the blitz is the latest one that shows up for little reason.

Hurts is actually one of the best quarterbacks in the league against the blitz in 2024, completing 66.1% of his passes (74 of 112) for 945 yards with nine touchdowns to one interception for a 115.4 passer rating (sixth in the NFL). In the playoffs, Hurts is 15 of 24 (62.5%) for 210 yards with a touchdown and zero interceptions for a 104.5 rating.

Since the bye week (Week 5), Hurts has completed 63.9% of his passes (63 of 97) for 858 yards with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 119.7 passer rating (including postseason). That passer rating is third in the NFL.

Don't believe the numbers? How about one of the greatest coordinators in NFL history.

The Chiefs are one of the best blitzing teams in the NFL, especially on timely blitzes. The successful blitzes are what will likely get Steve Spagnuolo in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Hurts is the equalizer.

"I just think Jalen Hurts is a really smart football player," Spagnuolo said. "We knew that way back when he was at Alabama. He has a real knack in big games to be really good at the mental part of the game. I know last time we played him in this Super Bowl game, I thought he was terrific.

"We brought some people and he got out of it. he made really good throws, especially to his tight end. He's got our attention."

The Chiefs had a blitz rate of 34%, which was fifth in the NFL. In the playoffs, it's dropped to 29.5% -- but that's not by accident. Facing good dual-threat quarterbacks like Josh Allen and Hurts will diminish the percentage. but Hurts certainly provides a problem for a team that likes to get quarterbacks off their spot.

"Oh man, he's mobile," said Chiefs All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie. "You can tell he's a student of the game. He understands what the defenses are attacking him with. He's juts knowledgeable about football. You play someone like that, you gotta be smart in when you attack him."

The timing of the blitzes is what the Chiefs have to get right. Of course, this isn't the same Hurts the Chiefs faced in the Super Bowl two years ago.

Spagnuolo knows it too.

"He just gets better and better. He can sit back and be a pocket quarterback. He can beat you with his legs. He's become really well rounded."