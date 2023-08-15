Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross left Tuesday's practice in a cart. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Ross suffered a leg injury but didn't offer specifics. Whether Ross will need tests done, or will miss time is currently unknown.

Ross joined the Chiefs in 2022, but missed all of last season while on injured reserve due to a foot injury. The former Clemson receiver was just starting to settle in and get some experience under his belt after sitting out his rookie season.

He has impressed in camp and made his NFL debut in the team's first preseason game on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. In the Chiefs' 26-24 loss, Ross had two receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown.

The 23-year-old is rightfully a player who Chiefs fans have been excited to watch and see develop as training camp and the preseason progresses.

Ross still has to make the final roster, but if he does he will no doubt grow from working with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the pass catchers K.C. currently has. The wide receiver room includes Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore and Rashee Rice.