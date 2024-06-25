The Kansas City Chiefs have crossed paths with Hollywood quite a bit over the past calendar year. Now the NFL franchise is slated to be featured in a Hallmark Channel film called "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story."

Production on the movie will begin in August. Tyler Hynes, Hunter King, and Ed Begley Jr. are slated for the cast and the project will be filmed in Kansas City, Mo.

"With Hallmark and the Kansas City Chiefs both homegrown, rooted in values, tradition and community, there is a special alchemy between these two iconic organizations," Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President of Programming, said in a statement while announcing the film. "By blending the warmth of Hallmark storytelling with the excitement of professional football, we are thrilled to give audiences a front-row seat to this community's spirit, rich traditions and passionate fans that define Kansas City, all wrapped up in the comforting and uplifting Hallmark way."

In "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story," Alana Higman (King) wants to enter her family into a contest that crowns the biggest "Fan of the Year" contest. Derrick (Hynes) serves as the Chiefs' Director of Fan Engagement and is saddled with judging all three families to see which one is the biggest group of Chiefs fans.

Once the two get a chance to spend time together, a connection forms between Alana and Derrick. She will have to decide how much she believes in fate after meeting Derrick while he judges the contest. The announcement didn't confirm which Chiefs players, if any, will appear in the film as themselves.

Back in January, the Chiefs released a fake movie trailer spoofing Hallmark Christmas films. Hynes also starred in that trailer, albeit in a different role than what's planned for the upcoming film.

There will be scenes in the film that will be filmed at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Chiefs.