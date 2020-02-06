Chiefs' Williams shares moment with 49ers' Mostert post-Super Bowl: 'Don't let this be the end of our journey'
Two undrafted running backs who made it to the top share a special moment
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20, in Super Bowl LIV last Sunday, and both teams were led by running backs who were overlooked by all 32 clubs. Chiefs running back Damien Williams entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma back in 2014. After a stint with the Miami Dolphins, he found himself with the Chiefs and worked all the way up to starter. In the postseason, he rushed for 196 yards and scored six total touchdowns. Many thought he should have won Super Bowl MVP instead of Patrick Mahomes, as he became the first player in Super Bowl history to record 100 rushing yards and a rushing and receiving touchdown.
As soon as the final whistle blew in Miami last Sunday, Williams chased down 49ers running back Raheem Mostert to congratulate him, since he shared a similar background.
One year after Williams, Mostert entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue. He found himself getting cut six different times before he finally found a home with the 49ers. After recording 261 yards and one touchdown last season, the 49ers inked him to a multi-year deal, which ended up being an outstanding decision.
Mostert rushed for a career-high 772 yards and eight touchdowns in his first full NFL season. He willed the 49ers past the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game by rushing for an eye-popping 220 yards and four touchdowns.
"Don't let this be the end of our journey," Williams told Mostert.
As former undrafted players, both know the dedication and work that it took to secure a roster spot and then make it to the Super Bowl. Williams and Mostert were the last two running backs standing this season, and Williams made sure to remind his counterpart of that before he left the field.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Andy Reid promises SB parade in 2021
The Chiefs already have their sights set on next year's Super Bowl
-
Chiefs Super Bowl parade
A look into all the excitement from the Chiefs' victory parade
-
NFL teams with the most salary cap space
These teams are in strong financial positions but could add even more to their treasure chests
-
Garoppolo, Sanders react to 49ers' loss
Garoppolo will look to become the third starting quarterback to win the Super Bowl a year after...
-
McKinnon wants to remain with 49ers
McKinnon has yet to play in a single game for the 49ers
-
Agent's Take: Key contract, FA dates
Find out when key events will happen, both league wide and for particular contracts and teams
-
Chiefs storm back, top 49ers in Super Bowl LIV
Kansas City won its first Super Bowl in 50 years as San Francisco struggled to maintain a late...
-
Chiefs defeat Niners in SB LIV
A Vince Lombardi Trophy is heading to Kansas City
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game