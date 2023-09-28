The New York Jets season has gone quite differently than the team expected. Aaron Rodgers' season was over before it even began when he injured his Achilles four plays into his first drive of the season.

Now they have Zach Wilson, who is not exactly the same as having a future Hall of Famer running the offense.

The latest to weigh in on the Jets quarterback situation was Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr.. When asked what he's seen from Wilson and the offense on film, here was his response:

"A team that wants to run the ball," Gay said with a smile.

It seemed like Gay was calling out Wilson's passing ability, but he clarified he was not trying to make a joke.

"That wasn't to be funny or anything. A-Rod [Aaron Rodgers] got hurt and it turned into a team in panic mode. That's what I see at least.

The linebacker complimented the Jets running backs, saying they are great and have made an impact on the team this season.

Head coach Robert Saleh has long been in Wilson's corner, supporting him before and since Rodgers' injury. He's currently sticking with Wilson as the starting quarterback despite his poor play and the team's signing of veteran Trevor Siemian to the practice squad.

Things could change, however, if Wilson continues to struggles, as the locker room is "ready to explode" over the quarterback situation, according to ESPN.

Wilson helped lead the team to an unexpected Week 1 overtime win against the Buffalo Bills, but it has been two losses since then, losing to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 and the New England Patriots in Week 3.

So far this season, the 24-year-old has 310 yards passing with two touchdowns and four interceptions, which is definitely not good enough to compete in a loaded AFC.